Steven B. Chavez is the principal at Mesa del Sol, SC3 International, SC3 Development and SC3 Mechanical and Electrical. Originally from Grants, he now lives in Albuquerque.

New Mexico stands at a crossroads. We have the natural resources, creative talent, and geographic advantages to thrive in the 21st-century economy—but for too long, we’ve struggled to convert potential into prosperity. Our state’s economic challenges are not new, but they are urgent: too many of our young people leave to find opportunity elsewhere; too few companies invest and grow here; and our public and private sectors often operate in silos rather than in partnership.

Steve Chavez, Mesa del Sol, Albuquerque

As a lifelong New Mexican, registered Democrat and the owner of several businesses—I’ve seen firsthand both our strengths and our obstacles. The good news is, New Mexico is making positive strides in changing its economic trajectory. Continued growth will require strong leadership in our next Governor, and we cannot afford to go backwards by electing a candidate that has not outlined a clear economic plan. I believe that the plan should include coordinated action in five key areas: workforce development, research and development (R&D), infrastructure, education, and a smarter business environment.

1. Build the Workforce of the Future

We can’t attract or retain businesses if we don’t have the skilled workers they need. That starts with aligning our education and training systems with the jobs of today and tomorrow. We must expand partnerships between employers, universities, and trade schools to create programs that directly match industry needs—whether that’s renewable energy, biosciences, aerospace, technology, or film production.

Apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and career pathways in high school should be as valued as college degrees. New Mexico’s workforce is hardworking and loyal; we just need to make sure our people have the tools to succeed in modern industries.

2. Invest in Research and Development

New Mexico is home to some of the most advanced scientific and defense research in the world, through our national labs and universities. But we’ve done a poor job connecting that innovation ecosystem to our private sector. We should be incentivizing startups and companies to commercialize technologies developed here—turning research into products, jobs, and exports.

Creating R&D zones, offering targeted tax credits for commercialization, and expanding venture capital support can all help. If we want to compete with Austin or Denver, we need to make it easier for innovators to take risks and build their businesses right here.

3. Modernize Infrastructure and Broadband

No economy thrives without the ability to move people, goods, and information efficiently. New Mexico’s infrastructure—especially in rural areas—needs serious modernization. Roads, rail, energy grids, and water systems are the foundation for growth. Equally important is broadband: without reliable, high-speed internet, communities are cut off from education, telehealth, and business opportunities.

Strategic investments in infrastructure are not expenses; they’re the groundwork for long-term prosperity. They create immediate construction jobs and open the door for future industries to take root statewide.

4. Reform Taxes and Regulations to Encourage Growth

We need a business climate that rewards innovation, investment, and risk-taking. That doesn’t mean a race to the bottom—it means creating clear, predictable policies so companies know what to expect. Simplifying or modify tax structures, speeding up permitting, and removing bureaucratic bottlenecks would send a strong signal that New Mexico is open for business.

Our goal should be balance: maintaining protections for workers and the environment while making it easier—not harder—for entrepreneurs to succeed.

5. Strengthen Education at Every Level

Ultimately, every economic conversation comes back to education. We can’t expect to build a 21st-century economy with a 20th-century education system. From early childhood literacy to STEM programs to university research capacity, investment in education pays the highest dividends.

We need to celebrate teachers, pay them competitively, and give schools the resources to innovate. A thriving economy depends on a thriving public education system.

The Path Forward

New Mexico’s challenges are complex, but they’re solvable. We need collaboration between government, business, education, and communities.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman

What we need most is leadership—leaders who understand how to bridge divides, build coalitions, and turn plans into action. Our next leader needs to continue the positive trajectory created by our current governor – Michelle Lujan Grisham – when it comes to new industries, new development and resources to have businesses thrive. That leader, the one I’m behind and whom I believe can achieve the goals outlined, is Sam Bregman. He has a real record of accomplishment and getting things done and is the only candidate who has outlined a detailed economic plan to move New Mexico forward. The road to fixing our economy isn’t about talking points—it’s about solid plans that will take us to the next level.