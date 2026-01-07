James “Jim” F. Ellison Jr., a former commissioner of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, announced Tuesday he is running for governor, focusing his campaign on energy affordability and economic development.

Ellison, a Republican, criticized the current Democratic leadership’s energy policies, claiming they will lead to dramatic increases in electricity costs for New Mexico residents.

“Over the next ten years, electric rates will double or triple if our state continues down this path of becoming another California,” Ellison said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “At a time when affordability is on the ballot, the reality is that Democrat-led energy policies are making life less affordable for New Mexicans.”

Ellison said he wants to promote electric rate affordability, halt construction of transmission lines that export wind power without benefiting New Mexico, improve education, attract new industries and lower costs for families and small businesses.

Before serving as an NMPRC commissioner, Ellison worked as a power plant and electric distribution company manager and as an analyst studying natural disasters’ impact on energy infrastructure and renewable energy storage, according to the announcement.

Ellison holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and political science from Clemson University, master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and technology policy from MIT, and a master’s degree in business from Stanford University, the announcement said.

He lives in the Albuquerque area with his wife and two children.