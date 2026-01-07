New Mexico will continue recommending the complete childhood vaccination schedule, state officials announced Wednesday, breaking with a federal decision to reduce the number of vaccines routinely recommended for children.

The state’s decision comes after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced changes to federal vaccine recommendations that were not based on new scientific evidence or safety data, according to state officials.

“New Mexico will not follow the federal government in walking away from decades of proven public health practice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our recommendations remain unchanged.”

Dr. Miranda Durham, chief medical officer for the New Mexico Department of Health, acknowledged the federal changes may create confusion but emphasized the medical consensus on childhood vaccinations.

“We know this is confusing for parents, but the science is clear — vaccines are safe, effective and save children’s lives,” Durham said.

The state health department said all childhood vaccinations will continue to be covered under the Vaccines for Children Program, Medicaid and private insurance. Officials said they do not anticipate any changes to vaccine availability in New Mexico.

The department is encouraging parents and caregivers to consult with their health care providers about vaccination decisions, using the American Academy of Pediatrics’ immunization schedule as a guide.

New Mexicans seeking vaccinations can contact their health care provider or call the state health department helpline at 1-833-796-8773.