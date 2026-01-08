The House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits for three years, marking a significant victory for Democrats who forced the vote through a rare procedural maneuver.

The measure now heads to the Senate, though its prospects remain uncertain. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., said the clean extension faces an uphill battle in the upper chamber, where similar measures have previously been rejected.

“Democrats forced this vote, and Democrats got it done,” Stansbury said during a press call Thursday. “The takeaway is this creates a new political pathway of pressure in the Senate and with the White House.”

The vote came after Democrats filed a discharge petition, a procedural tool that allows a majority of House members to bypass leadership and bring legislation to the floor. House Speaker Mike Johnson had previously refused to schedule a vote on the extension.

Without congressional action by June, thousands of New Mexicans could lose health insurance subsidies. New Mexico’s governor and legislature provided six months of supplemental state funding in October to bridge the gap, but those funds will expire in June without federal legislation.

“Thousands of New Mexicans will lose health insurance, and it will further strain our already stressed medical system,” Stansbury said.

Appropriations bill secures New Mexico funding

The House also passed an appropriations bill on Thursday that includes roughly $6 million in community projects for New Mexico. The funding covers law enforcement equipment upgrades for the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, as well as three rural water infrastructure projects.

The bill, which combines Interior and Commerce-Justice-Science appropriations, must still pass the Senate and receive the president’s signature. Stansbury said the measure preserved advanced funding for Indian Health Service and removed controversial policy riders added by House Republicans.

Venezuela invasion draws congressional scrutiny

The Senate passed a War Powers Resolution Thursday with 52 votes, including support from five Republicans, to constrain President Trump’s military authority following his administration’s invasion of Venezuela.

Stansbury, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, said the administration is investigating the unauthorized military operation and the president’s claim to Venezuelan oil reserves.

“The President of the United States does not have the constitutional authority to collect revenue or to spend revenue without Congress,” Stansbury said. “That’s just blatantly illegal.”

The administration revealed it has seized 30 to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil and is using offshore bank accounts to collect and distribute funds, according to Stansbury.

“I sat in an administration briefing yesterday and it sounded like extortion to me,” Stansbury said.

Impeachment articles planned for DHS secretary

Stansbury announced plans to file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing alleged abuse of authority and a series of deaths in immigration detention.

The announcement came one day after an ICE officer killed an American woman in Minnesota.

“We have watched over the last year as the Department of Homeland Security has abused its authority, has committed acts of violence,” Stansbury said. At least three dozen individuals have died through law enforcement actions or in immigration detention centers, she said.

Epstein investigation continues

The Oversight Committee is pursuing enforcement action against Attorney General Pam Bondi for alleged violations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed in November with a 30-day compliance deadline.

Stansbury said the administration has released less than 1% of documents in its possession and failed to provide required explanations for redactions. The committee has subpoenaed several individuals identified as potential co-conspirators in documents released by the Justice Department.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is leading efforts to secure votes for a contempt citation against Bondi, though Trump allies are funding a primary challenge against him, Stansbury said.

The congresswoman also offered condolences for the death of New Mexico Lt. Gov. Roberto Mondragon, calling him “an icon of New Mexico” and “a lifelong public servant.”