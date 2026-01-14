Sam Bregman is the 2nd Judicial District Attorney in Bernalillo County. He is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2026. Learn more at bregmanfornm.com

As the Governor and Legislature prepare for New Mexico’s annual legislative session, their two priorities should be clear: protecting New Mexicans from the consequences of the Trump Administration’s policies and safeguarding the health, education, and public safety of every child and family in our state.

The Governor and Legislature took important action by passing emergency funding to address federal healthcare cuts enacted by Trump and the GOP. They also passed free universal child care, easing financial pressure on thousands of parents at a time when families are struggling with rising costs. These actions made a real difference for New Mexicans. District Attorney Sam Bregman / Courtesy photo

But significant work remains. New Mexico continues to face challenges that require urgent attention. I have put forward a detailed policy agenda, a Blueprint for New Mexico outlining my priorities as Governor. While the Legislature has only 30 days during this short session, there are proposals that can be advanced now. Many of these ideas were developed by experts in healthcare, housing, education, and economic development, discussed in prior sessions, and are ready to move forward. Here are a few.

Health Care

Pass Healthcare Compacts now so doctors and other health professionals from other states can be accredited in New Mexico and start serving our citizens now. We all know we have too few doctors and nurses in our state and this one step can help make a difference now in expanding healthcare access for New Mexico’s families. We must pair this with tax credits to offset medical malpractice premiums and targeted incentives that support providers who practice in rural and underserved communities.

Crime

For years, we have tried to stop the scourge of crime by passing reasonable measures that take violent criminals off the street, deal–compassionately and sensibly-with the problems of substance abuse and homelessness. We need to pass measures–long debated in recent years–to reform the juvenile criminal code, prosecute gun crimes more severely and allow for repeat offenders to be committed for medical treatment so they will get the help they need.

Defending New Mexicans from Trump/GOP Cuts

I support the Governor’s budget proposal to offset further cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits from the Trump/GOP big ugly bill passed and signed last year in Washington. I am also pleased to see the Governor’s budget call for increased pay for teachers and state employees, investments in affordable housing, tax incentives for quantum computing and loan repayments for health professionals. These are all policies proposed in my Blueprint for NM and will address the affordability crisis brought on by the reckless action of Donald Trump, whose policies on tariffs and immigration and his cuts to healthcare, education and other critical programs are wreaking havoc on families across the nation.

Sam Bregman at his Las Vegas gubernatorial campaign announcement, speaking to Juliette Gallegos. (Kevin Hendricks) Kevin Hendricks / NM.news

I urge the governor and legislature to go further to help New Mexican families struggling with prices of food, housing, utilities and other expenses now. As part of my Blueprint, I have proposed an Affordability Plan. While some measures may require more time, some can be implemented quickly to provide relief.



Lower Housing & Rental Costs by building new affordable homes, incentivizing construction of starter homes, offer downpayment assistance to renters and others looking to buy a new home and cracking down on on rent-setting schemes that drive rents higher

Put More Money Back in Paychecks by expanding the Child Tax Credit and increasing the Working Families Tax Credit. Also, let’s establish a family caregiver tax credit of up to $3,000 to help those taking care of a loved one.

Lower Healthcare & Prescription Drug Costs by eliminating state taxes on medical services and creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to cap excessive drug prices.

Help Families Build Wealth by launching baby bonds and savings accounts for low-income families and creating matched savings accounts to help families buy homes, attend college, or start businesses

Support Small Businesses by guaranteeing small business loans, offer refundable tax credits for new jobs created and expand grants and tax credits for energy-efficient upgrades

Protect Seniors on Fixed Incomes by capping property tax increases, providing an annual senior utility credit and expanding free home retrofits for safety and energy efficiency

Each one of these proposals offer genuine financial relief. I hope the governor and legislature will consider them as they tackle the government’s budget this legislative session. New Mexicans need support with health care, housing and other costs. The time to act is now.