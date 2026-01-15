Deb Haaland, a candidate for New Mexico governor, announced a comprehensive education policy plan Wednesday aimed at improving literacy rates, expanding career training and supporting educators across the state.

The plan, developed with input from educators, parents and lawmakers, focuses on early childhood education through workforce development, with an emphasis on reading proficiency and modernizing school facilities.

“Every step in a child’s education should open doors for them – from pre-k to grade school to whatever they decide to do after,” Haaland said in a statement. “Our kids can’t do that alone though, they need stability at home and their educators should feel supported to do the jobs they need to do.”

A key component calls for ensuring students can read before third grade through literacy coaches who will work with teachers on reading comprehension, phonics and vocabulary. The plan also includes funding for summer reading programs to combat learning loss during breaks.

The proposal would direct uncommitted funds from the Public School Capital Outlay Fund to modernize facilities, including HVAC systems and technology infrastructure. It also calls for limiting smartphone use during school hours.

Haaland’s plan includes an “Every Child Outdoor Initiative” to incorporate outdoor learning into K-12 curricula, with transportation funding for schools that need to travel to outdoor sites.

For educators, the plan proposes joining interstate compacts to increase the number of qualified teachers from other states and expanding New Mexico’s teacher residency program. It calls for increasing minimum pay for education staff to reflect a living wage and providing housing assistance for educators in rural communities.

The proposal would expand the state’s community school model, which provides wraparound services including counseling, health care and dental services at schools. Before- and after-school programs would receive increased funding for tutoring, arts and outdoor activities. Deb Haaland is shown speaking in Bernalillo in Feb. (Kevin Hendricks)

Career pathway initiatives would begin in middle school, with expanded career technical education funding and partnerships with New Mexico employers. The plan calls for expanding the Opportunity Scholarship to cover graduate education and vocational certificates.

For early childhood education, the plan aims to simplify enrollment in New Mexico’s free childcare program through online applications and automatic enrollment. It proposes raising pay for childcare workers and reducing regulatory barriers to increase licensed childcare facilities.

The proposal also includes measures to strengthen schools serving Native students, such as integrating Native language and culture into curricula and supporting passage of legislation allowing tribal schools to receive capital outlay funds.

Haaland served as U.S. Secretary of the Interior under President Joe Biden and previously represented New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. She attended 13 public schools before graduating from high school as a military dependent.