

New Mexico families spent $1,355 more on everything from groceries to rent in 2025 according to new analysis by members of a Congressional committee tracking economic policy.

The data from the Congressional Joint Economic Committee measured the costs of essential goods and services tracked by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statitics and Census data. Nationally, families paid $1,625 more, on average, in Trump’s first year than they did in 2024.

That tracks with data from the federal government shows that the overall cost in food, energy and other costs all increased last year, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that “inflation is stopped” and “prices are down.”



In New Mexico, the committee pegged rent increases at $162 and transportation costs at $217 above 2024 costs. Increases in other expenses including food accounted for the remainder of the annual increase.

New Mexico U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, is a member and former chairman of the committee. “President Trump promised to lower costs on day one – instead, he made it worse. Whether it’s housing, health care, or transportation, the one thing President Trump delivered for New Mexico families in 2025 was higher prices, and it’s hitting families hard. I understand that ‘affordability’ isn’t a made-up word. It’s the difference between saving for a vacation and moving in with your in-laws,” Heinrich said in a statement about the report.

The Congressional Joint Economic Committee is made up of Democrats and Republicans from both the U.S. Senate and House. According to the report, the data was compiled from Trump administration data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Republican staff committee data on state-level consumption, though no Republicans participated in the report.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) changes in 2025 Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, CPI, Jan. 2026