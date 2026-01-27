The New Mexico Supreme Court has unanimously abolished the state’s century-old “alienation of affections” law, commonly referred to as “Homewrecker Laws,” that allowed spouses to sue third parties for the failure of a marriage.

In an opinion authored by Chief Justice David Thomson, the court unanimously ruled that the law is “outdated” and ordered a district judge to dismiss the case filed by a Colorado man against the New Mexico-based boyfriend of his ex-wife.

The decision stems from the case Butterworth v. Jackson, where the court was asked to determine if the civil claim still had a place in New Mexico law. The court overturned it’s previous 1923 precedent which it said was derived from Roman and old English legal traditions treating wives more like property than a “partnership of two autonomous individuals. “Because a wife was a type of servant to her husband, the damages remedy also applied to the loss of her services… Those profoundly patriarchal origins do not reflect the law as it stands today,” Thomson wrote.

Historically, New Mexico remained one of only six states that still recognized the claim, but cases like this do come up. Notably, former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema was sued in North Carolina by the wife of her former bodyguard with whom she allegedly had an affair.