Former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Monday he is running for governor of New Mexico as an Independent candidate, pitching himself as a “results-oriented” alternative to the major political parties.

Miyagishima, who served as mayor from 2007 to 2023, shared the news via X (formerly known as Twitter), stating he is “focused on results, not party labels.” The move marks a departure for the longtime Democrat, who previously entered the 2026 race as a centrist candidate within the Democratic primary.

“New Mexico deserves steady leadership,” Miyagishima said in the announcement.

Former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. (Courtesy photo)

The former mayor enters the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham by leaning on his executive experience. His platform includes a focus on medical malpractice reform which he argues is necessary to address the state’s healthcare worker shortage and a pro-business approach that includes opposition to mandated minimum wage increases. He has also pledged to prioritize the state’s oil and gas industry as a primary revenue source.

By running as an Independent, Miyagishima will bypass the June primary and head straight to the general election ballot in November, provided he meets the state’s signature requirements for non-partisan candidates.

For major-party candidates, nominating petitions are due at the time of filing, with the final filing date falling on Feb. 3. By filing as an independent candidate, Miyagishima moves the deadline for submitting nominating petitions to June 25.