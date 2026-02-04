New Mexico is set to end its involvement in federal civil immigration detention following final Senate passage of the Immigrant Safety Act on Feb. 2.

The legislation, House Bill 9, creates a “bright line” between state and local resources and federal immigration enforcement, potentially forcing the closure of three detention facilities that collectively hold more than 1,000 people. Governor Lujan Grisham announced she will sign the bill Thursday morning, according to her office. If signed, the act will go into effect May 20, 2026.

During the session, the governor must sign or veto legislation within 3 days of transmittal, or it becomes law without her signature. If Lujan Grisham does not act on the bill Thursday, it becomes state law automatically.

The bill prohibits public bodies from entering into, renewing or extending agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations. Existing contracts in Otero, Torrance and Cibola counties must be terminated at the earliest date allowed. The bill also bars public bodies from selling or leasing public land for immigration detention purposes and ends 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement officers to perform certain federal immigration functions.

New Mexico Political Report and the Route 66 Independent previously reported that Torrance County officials have previously said the Estancia detention center is the area’s largest employer and a major source of gross receipts tax revenue, while Cibola County leaders estimate the closure of the Milan facility could eliminate roughly 180 jobs and result in tens of millions of dollars in economic losses.

In the Senate, rural lawmakers sought to add state compensation for counties that could lose tax revenue or face outstanding bond debt if detention facilities close, but the proposal failed in a narrow 20–19 vote.