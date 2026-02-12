New Mexico’s U.S. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury says she will “name names” of prominent persons improperly redacted from the Epstein files by the U.S. Dept. of Justice after viewing unredacted portions of the files earlier this week.

Stansbury joined other members of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus Wednesday on Capitol Hill to call for DOJ to release the names and pursue prosecutions. She also highlighted an excerpt from a redacted version of the files containing a list of “prominent names” prepared by the FBI during the investigation.

“Those are names of rich and powerful people, including presidents, that the FBI itself was tracking in the Epstein investigation,” she shared. “That is based on victims naming names so believe the victims.”

On Tues., Stansbury had been among a group of legislators from various oversight committees permitted to view unredacted portions of the Epstein files.

After viewing some of the unredacted files Tues., Stansbury did not hold back in sharing her disgust.

Prior to heading to the DOJ to view the files on Tuesday, she spoke with reporters outside the room where Epstein’s partner and convicted co-conspirator Ghislene Maxwell invoked her 5th Amendment privlidge to avoid answering questions by members of Congress.

Stansbury forcefully called for full transparency of the files and unmasking of relationships between President Donald Trump, appointees of his administration and Epstein. Speaking of Trump, she says, “He is named over 38,000 times in the files that were released two weeks ago, alone, and we know that only represents only half the files that the Department of Justice has in its possession.”

Stansbury teased on social media some of the disclosures she promised to pursue.

A list of “Prominent Names” from Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) she says were contained in the FBI’s Epstein files / Ofc. of Rep. Stansbury (Feb. 11, 2026)

The list is part of a slide show included in the Epstein Files released by the U.S. Dept. of Justice after Congress passed legislation requiring its release. The undated powerpoint appears to have een prepared by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Unit and contains a summary of the case against Epstein, lists of victims and prominent persons identified in the investigation.

Read the original file here.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.