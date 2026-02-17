The New Mexico House of Representatives unanimously passed House Resolution 1 on Monday, creating an “Epstein Truth Commission” to investigate allegations of criminal activity and public corruption tied to the former Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County, a 10,000-acre property previously owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The temporary investigative committee will include Democratic Representatives Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, and Marianna Anaya, D-Albuquerque, and Republicans Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, a former district attorney, and William “Bill” Hall II, R-Aztec, a retired FBI agent. The panel, which has subpoena power, is authorized to operate through the end of 2026 but is tasked with producing an initial report in July.

The first meeting of the New Mexico State House’s committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch started Tues. / NMLEG

Romero said in a statement that “New Mexicans deserve to know the truth about what went on at the Zorro Ranch and who knew about it.”

Anaya said that the goal for the committee “is not only to uncover the truth about the crimes committed by Epstein and his associates in New Mexico, but to hold those responsible accountable and create more pathways for justice for all survivors of sexual abuse and assault in our state.”

We’ve reached out to the two Republican sponsors for comment.

According to the resolution, the commission may hold hearings, issue subpoenas, compel testimony and evaluate whether local or state officials appropriately investigated allegations involving Epstein’s ranch. Lawmakers will also consider whether changes to statutes of limitations, sex offender registry requirements or other laws are needed.

New Mexico and the Zorro Ranch are mentioned at least 4,000 times each in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice under orders from Congress.

The commission’s first meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. today in Room 315 at the State Capitol and will also be webcast on the New Mexico Legislature’s website. A final report with findings and recommendations is due to the House by the end of 2026.