In the final days of their 2014 campaign for governor and lieutenant governor, Gary King and Deb Haaland announced that their campaign would return more than $36,500 in campaign donations received from companies associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reporting from the Santa Fe New Mexican at the time.

Records in the newly-released Epstein files reviewed by the New Mexico Political Report and NM.NEWS show that announcement came Sept. 9, 2014, just one day after King, Haaland and two staffers had boarded a private jet arranged by Epstein to attend multi-day fundraising events in Washington, D.C. The use of the jet has not been previously reported.

King and Haaland were running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, together on the Democratic ticket back in 2014.

Emails from the Epstein files show a redacted person emailed Epstein on Aug. 21, 2014, telling him Gary King “wanted to speak to you about possibly using your plane to get him from Sante Fe evening of Sept 8th (around 8pm) so he could make a breakfast in DC on Sept 9th.”

Emails from the Epstein Files (US DOJ) showing a message from an unknown person to Jeffrey Epstein discussing a request from Gary King to use Epstein’s plane for a trip during the 2014 election.

New Mexico Political Report reached out to Haaland Tuesday. She referred us to Hannah Menchhoff, a campaign spokesperson, who said, “Deb never had any interaction with him and the way in which the plane was chartered was never communicated to her.”

A trip information sheet for the flight shows Haaland and King were two of five passengers included in the manifest for a private flight chartered by JEGE LLC from Santa Fe Municipal Airport to Washington on Sept. 8, 2014. The campaign’s finance reports from the time show an expenditure of $22,060 to the charter jet company, Injet. The trip and donations all occurred long after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. Emails from the Epstein Files (US DOJ) showing a trip manifest for a flight chartered by JEGE LLC, an Epstein-owned company, for Gary King, Deb Haaland.

Fundraising trip itinerary

Campaign finance reports from the time, retrieved from archived records from the New Mexico Secretary of State, fill in at least part of the itinerary for the trip, including hotel stays, a steakhouse dinner and fundraising from labor unions and D.C. locals.

According to the New Mexico campaign finance reports (CFIS), the campaign deposited a check for $5,000 from Jege LLC, a company connected to Epstein and registered to his island in the Virgin Islands, on July 7, 2014. Another $5,200 from JEGE was deposited on Sept. 1, 2014.

The same day the group boarded the flight, Sept. 8, the King campaign deposited another $5,000 from Maple, Inc, an Epstein holding company that legally owned his notorious New York City townhouse.

At 5:36 a.m. Sept. 9, Peter Malzone, a charter jet booker connected to the jet charter company, emailed Richard Kahn, Epstein’s accountant, and copied Larry Visoski, Epstein’s personal pilot, who has been identified as the pilot connected to the “Lolita Express,” and least one other person whose name is redacted, saying “on the ground at IAD” (the airport code for Dulles International Airport outside Washington). Emails from the Epstein Files (US DOJ) showing a message confirming the flight’s arrival at Dulles Airport.

On Sept. 9, King told the New Mexican he would refund Epstein donations.

Based on the expenses from finance reports, the group collected small-dollar donations from donors based in the D.C. area, and major donations from labor unions on Sept. 12.

Records don’t specify how long the group stayed in D.C., and doesn’t detail when they came back to New Mexico, but finance reports show the group closing out hotel bills from the Marriott Hotel in Washington and Residence Inn in Arlington, VA on Sept. 12.

“A despicable predator”



Menchhoff also said, “Jeffrey Epstein is a despicable predator who committed heinous crimes and Deb strongly supports a full investigation into the crimes committed both in New Mexico and abroad.”

The campaign finance reports show no evidence that King followed up on his promise to refund the money given by Epstein during the campaign.

Epstein purchased the sprawling Zorro Ranch from the family of former Gov. Bruce King. Gary King is Bruce King’s son.



The Associated Press reported in 2019 that Gary King had “received $15,000 from Epstein in 2006 during his first-bid for attorney general, and then received $35,000 from firms linked to Epstein in 2014,” though 2006 reports were not immediately available for confirmation today.

