All three of New Mexico’s current Congresspersons in the House of Representatives are up for re-election this year alongside Senator Ben Ray Luján. For a lot of voters, especially those in June’s Democratic primaries, only one number really matters: How often did their member vote for President’s Donald Trump’s priorities?

A new report first published in Roll Call tallied the “percentage of recorded votes cast in 2025 on which President Donald Trump took a position and on which the member voted “yea” or “nay” in agreement with the president’s position,” and New Mexico’s members do not all land firmly in the “always anti-Trump” camp.

In the House, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat representing most of Albuquerque, Torrance County and parts of eastern New Mexico, voted with Trump the least among New Mexicans in Congress. She voted with Trump just 4% of the time.



Close behind Stansbury is Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat representing northern New Mexico, who only supported Trump’s priority 7% of the time last year.

But Rep. Gabe Vasquez, whose district covers southern New Mexico and Albuquerque’s Westside, voted more like a moderate or bi-partisan Democrat by voting for Trump’s stated position 25% of the time.

NEW MEXICO Support Oppose Total Ranked Votes 1 Stansbury, Melanie 4 96 98 2 Vasquez, Gabe 25 75 100 3 Leger Fernandez, Teresa 7 93 91

Vasquez, for his part, represents a district that is much more evenly divided between Republican and Democratic voters and he’s proud of his more moderate stance.

“The people of New Mexico’s 2nd District elected me to serve our communities and our families, not a political party, not big corporations, and not special interest groups. That’s why I’ve focused on supporting policy and funding that reflects the needs of our district, regardless of party. I’ll continue working to bring costs down, improve public safety, protect our public lands, and reform our nation’s broken immigration system.”



Rep. Gabe Vasquez, March 6, 2026

In the Senate, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján came in squarely in the anti-Trump camp. NEW MEXICO Support Oppose Total Ranked Votes Heinrich, Martin 11 89 97 Lujan, Ben Ray 5 95 99

The full Roll Call rankings and methodology are online here.