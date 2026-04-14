By Pat Davis — In the days leading up to a critical fundraising deadline, Sam Bregman’s campaign for governor laid off staff in areas of the state key to Bregman’s early strategy to win the Democratic primary for governor.

Sources close to the campaign reached by New Mexico Political Report on Tuesday confirmed that several staff were laid off in a “restructuring” of staff and strategy.

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When asked about the layoffs, campaign spokesperson Joanie Griffin declined to say how many staff were let go but said, “We have a highly motivated and dedicated staff throughout the state that continues to work hard in their communities.”

The layoffs came just days before Bregman reported raising $1.4 million over the previous six-month period. But Bregman’s fundraising was dwarfed by his last remaining opponent, Deb Haaland, who raised $4.1 million and entered the final 90-day sprint to Election Day with $4.3 million available to spend compared to $853,000 available to Bregman.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.