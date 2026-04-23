During the final days of the 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump added a New Mexico stop to his agenda and declared “We can win New Mexico.” He lost 51%-46%, coming up short by more than 55,000 votes.

Now, 18 months into his second term and just 6 months away from mid-term elections, a pair of polls suggest that 2024 may have been Trump’s high water mark in New Mexico.

Two polls, same result

An Emerson College Poll conducted last weekend for KRQE News surveyed 1,000 likely New Mexico primary voters and a national poll relased this week by Civiqs, which included New Mexico voters, both found that about 1/3 of New Mexicans approve of Trump’s job in office.

In the Emerson College Poll of primary voters, Trump’s disapproval rating of 56% far exceeds his approval rating of just 37%. In the Civiqs poll of all registered voters, his disapproval jumps to 63% with just 33% saying they approve. Nationally, 37% approve and 58% disapprove, indicating that New Mexicans are even more anti-Trump than national averages.

Civiqs poll

Among registered voters, 85% of Republicans in the Civiqs poll still approve of Trump while 97% of Democrats disapprove. Independents split 30%-64% against Trump, giving an indication that non-partisan voters align more closely with Democrats on this question.

Hispanic and Black New Mexicans were more likely to disapprove of Trump than White respondents. 79% of Black voters and 68% of Hispanic voters disapprove of the president’s job performance, while 56% of White New Mexicans responded negatively.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.