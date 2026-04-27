Pat Davis, The Paper. — This election season, the multi-million dollar campaigns for statewide offices take over social media feeds and TV ad blocks, but in the East Mountains voters have almost a dozen other competitive races on primary ballots including several where well-known incumbents are facing challenges from inside their own parties.

County Commissioner, District 5

Eric Olivas was elected to Bernalillo County Commission four years ago representing District 5 which covers all of the East Mountains and Foothills and Uptown areas in Albuquerque. A landscaper by trade, Olivas has championed projects for the East Mountains including a multi-million dollar upgrade to Los Vecinos Community Center Park. Most recently, he introduced legislation requiring any future data center projects to prove positive community impact before receiving public tax incentives. East Mountains – Bernalillo County Commissioner Eric Olivas speaks with residents in 2023 – Courtesy photo, Jan. 2023

Challenging Olivas on the Democratic primary ballot this year is Byron Powdrell. He runs the local low-power “Old School and R&B” radio station 99.9 The Beat and is connected to the family who founded the Powdrell’s Barbecue chain. He has run unsuccessfully for other offices including Albuquerque City Council but this is Powdrell’s first run for a county office. Powdrell says he sees District 5 as two distinct communities. East Mountain communities, he says, “value their rural character and independence, but they also expect reliable services, stronger communication, and responsible growth that keeps pace with infrastructure—not development that outpaces roads, water systems, and emergency services.” Radio station owner Byron Powdrell announces his campaign for county commission — Courtesy photo, 2026

Olivas is endorsed by a long list of current and former elected officials including fellow County Commissioners Barbara Baca, Adriann Barboa and Frank Baca, Sheriff John Allen as well as Tijeras Mayor Jake Bruton and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. Powdrell’s endorsements page on his website is blank. Campaign finance reports show that Olivas has raised over $180,000 for his re-election and has $39,000 remaining to spend. Powdrell has not reported raising or spending any funds in his campaign.

Commissioners are term-limited to two four-year terms, so if Olivas is re-elected he could serve one additional term.

Whomever wins the Democratic primary will face Thomas Wayne Riley of Tijeras, the sole Republican candidate, in the November general election.

Bernalillo County Sheriff

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen faces a challenge from former Quay County Sheriff Philip Snedeker. Writing in a letter to readers in The Paper., Snedeker says, “as a lifelong, dedicated public servant, with a strong commitment to serving the people of my community, I bring a career in public safety and law enforcement, administration, and policy development, and a personal dedication to this community and its constituents… [and] I will immediately, and via direct Administrative oversight, undertake the requisite actions to address the disturbing and persistent pattern of Criminal misconduct by some Departmental personnel.” Snedeker’s campaign has raised $100 as of early April’s reporting deadline.



Allen, who has raised over $280,000 and has $44,000 available to spend before Election Day, inherited a department challenged to police itself under former Sheriff Manny Gonzales. Allen brought in new senior leadership and promised accountability. That was put to the test when the metro DWI bribe scandal implicated a long-time deputy, whom Allen fired. He also expanded an innovative mental health first responder program to follow-up on persons who were denied firearms during a sale. He points out that he has successfully lobbied for new technology and raises for deputies that keep them among the highest paid in the region.

Whomever wins the June Democratic primary will earn the office of sheriff for four years. There is no Republican candidate running.

County Assessor

The normally sleepy county assessor race is anything but that this year. First-time elected official Damian Lara is fending off a challenge from former County Clerk Linda Stover in the Democratic primary. Stover, who is currently the deputy county treasurer under Tim Eichenberg, is hoping that frustration over new commercial property tax valuations initiated by Lara will translate into an upset. She points to higher taxes on business property she says strain small business budgets and new rules under Lara taxing short-term rentals as business property. Lara says it was his responsibility to assess business property more accurately and that has generated millions in new taxes for county programs. He also points to efforts using a new valuation program targeting “zombie” vacant buildings as a way to force absentee owners to clean up vacant properties.

Lara is endorsed by the local firefighters’ union, IAFF 244, Mayors Tim Keller of Albuquerque, Jake Bruton of Tijeras and Lawrence Rael of Los Ranchos, among others. Stover does not list any endorsements on her campaign website. As of early April, Lara had raised $155,000, mostly from persons and companies associated with real estate, family and attorneys. Stover, who got a late start in her campaign, had raised $21,000 in her first month, mostly in small donations and from a real estate developer.

State Representative

In State House District 20 covering Four Hills, parts of the Foothills and Carnuel, Meredith Dixon, a Democrat, has no opponent.

In State House District 22 covering Sandia Park, Cedar Crest, Tijeras, Chilili and a large part of Torrance County, Republican incumbent Stefani Lord faces no opponent in the Republican primary.

Lord will face Democrat William Burton Scott and independent Zachary Withers in the November General Election.

The Route 66 Independent will preview general election races following the primary elections. Primary Elections are scheduled for June 2, though early voting begins in May. For the first time, voters who are not registered with a political party can choose to vote in either primary, but not both. Find Bernalillo County voting locations at www.berncoclerk.gov or by calling 505-468-1291.





Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.