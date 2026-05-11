New Mexico voters hoping to end years of Democratic control of the governor’s office got a close look at the field Friday, as three Republican candidates debated crime, taxes and education in a forum hosted by the Albuquerque Journal.

Former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, Albuquerque businessman Doug Turner and former state cabinet secretary Duke Rodriguez each staked out positions on the state’s highest-profile challenges — while also fielding questions about their fitness to win a general election in a state where no Republican has won a statewide race since 2016.

Crime and justice

All three candidates pointed to poverty, failed education and mental health as root causes of New Mexico’s persistently high violent crime rates, but diverged on solutions. Hull called for mandatory sentencing for violent offenders, citing a repeat offender released from custody who later killed a Rio Rancho police officer during his first term as mayor. Turner argued closing bail reform loopholes — rather than longer sentences — was the more effective fix, while Rodriguez said reducing poverty and addiction had to come first.

Taxes and affordability

The candidates competed to offer the boldest tax relief. Rodriguez called for eliminating the state’s gross receipts tax on retail sales entirely, arguing the state’s surplus reserves make it affordable. Turner backed a phased reduction and proposed a temporary gas tax holiday while oil prices remain elevated. Hull called the personal income tax the “lowest-hanging fruit” for reform but cautioned that eliminating the gross receipts tax required protecting municipal revenue streams that fund police and fire departments.

Education

Each candidate pointed to New Mexico’s last-place national education rankings as unacceptable. Hull said his first priority as governor would be education reform, highlighting the stability Rio Rancho’s school district achieved under a superintendent who served more than 30 years. Turner called for ending social promotion at the third grade and expanding charter school replication. Rodriguez said the state spends enough — roughly $36,000 per student — but wastes it, and called for restoring vocational and arts programs cut from schools.

Vote in the June 2 Primary

Early voting is open now through May 30.

Now through May 15 — Early voting and same-day registration available at local county clerk’s office

— Early voting and same-day registration available at local county clerk’s office May 16–May 30 — Early voting and same-day registration expand to additional locations

— Early voting and same-day registration expand to additional locations All early voting locations closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day

New this year: The June 2 primary is New Mexico’s first under a semi-open system. Voters with no party affiliation may choose a Republican or Democratic ballot at the polls without changing their registration.

Find early voting locations: NMVote.org Find your county clerk: sos.nm.gov

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is an editor with nm.news where he oversees Sandoval County newsrooms. A native of Southeast ABQ, he reported for the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer before joining nm.news in 2024. Editor