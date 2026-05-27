Tuesday, June 2 is not just another election – it is the deadline for resistance, to get rid of one do-nothing ‘Democrat’ in particular. With early voting already underway, New Mexicans are now granted a rare tactical opening: the first semi-open election, giving Independents and Decline-to-State voters the legal right to vote in either major party’s primary.

Matt Dodson is a Democratic Socialist running for United States Senate in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2026. He is from Farmington.

For Senate, you face a binary choice; Ben Ray Luján, a silent ornament to a state machine that funds coercive surveillance capitalism, the devastation in Gaza, and imperialist provocations in Iran, or myself, Matt Dodson, who stands in direct opposition to state-sponsored slaughter and the protection of pedophilic political class gangsters.

To back Luján is to endorse a vacuum of leadership that fuels local and global crime; to back me is to fight for a future where labor, taxation, climate, and healthcare are wrested from the predatory elite. Ben Ray Luján is doing nothing while the world burns—now is the moment to replace this passive instrument of the elite with a future senator who has the backbone to fight for what really needs to be done and who refuses to be silenced about all past and present atrocities.

Learn more at mattdodsonfornm.com

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