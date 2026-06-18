Pat Davis on politics Pat Davis is a former Albuquerque City Councilor and former police officer. He is the founder and publisher of the NM.news group which includes The Paper. and NM Political Report.

When Toulouse Oliver formally withdraws as the Democratic nominee, she’ll trigger a process for the Democratic Party of New Mexico’s State Central Committee to choose a replacement. Unlike the larger pool of registered Democrat voters (and independents who chose to vote in the Democratic primary this time), the SCC is a much smaller group of just a few hundred party insiders who hold positions as ward or precinct organizers and county party officials. A DPNM spokesperson confirmed to The Paper. this morning that they are currently working on the schedule for that vote later this summer.

Who is most likely to run for the Lt. Gov. ticket?

In New Mexico, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in each party’s primary election, but are then joined on a Governor-Lt. Governor ticket for the November general election between parties.

Technically, the gubernatorial candidate doesn’t get a say in who their running mate is, but Deb Haaland may want to weigh in with an endorsement if the insider race for the open slot becomes too much of a distraction from her own campaign. If she chooses to do so, the candidate she picks would almost certainly win SCC election.

As of Thursday afternoon, a growing number of current and former Democratic officials I spoke with were already testing the waters with those elite Central Committee voters.





These candidates confirmed they are a yes, or at least “considering it”

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard. Garcia Richard has served two years as land commissioner after a stint in the state legislature. She is term limited and initially announced to run for lieutenant governor this cycle but withdrew to focus on her husband’s health scare just as Toulouse Oliver jumped in.



Garcia Richard has been elected statewide twice and remains popular with the party base. She is an instant front runner if she decides to run. She confirmed to me this afternoon by phone that she is interested and exploring options.



State Sen. Harold Pope (D-Westside Albuquerque)

State Senator Harold Pope. The State Senator from Albuquerque’s Westside lost to Toulouse Oliver in the primary election on June 5 but he confirmed to me today that he is interested in being selected.



State Senator Leo Jaramillo

State Senator Leo Jaramillo. First elected to the State Senate in 2021, he hails from Espanola and has been discussed for higher office for some time. He also confirmed today that “There is interest.”



Mayor Lawrence Rael, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque (LRdA)

Los Ranchos Mayor Lawrence Rael. Rael ran for governor in 2014 but lost to Gary King (the same year Deb Haaland was King’s Lt. Gov. running mate). He went on to serve in top positions in Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration before leaving and being appointed to the Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Mayor’s position in 2025. Reached by phone Thursday, Rael told me, “Am I interested? Absolutely.”

These candidates are being discussed and haven’t said “no”

Other names being floated on Thursday include former State Auditor Brian Colón, now leading the Singleton Schreiber law firm’s New Mexico office. Colón confirmed that he has been contacted by those asking him to run but added that,”I love what I’m doing so much,” which was not a denial of interest. Rael was not available Thursday for comment.

Former House Speaker Brian Egolf has also been mentioned. I reached him in an airport Thursday on the way to Boston to watch Scotland take on Croatia in a World Cup match. He reiterated how much he is enjoying life outside of elected office, but did not say “no” when asked if he was interested.

Have other names to share? Email me: pat@nm.news