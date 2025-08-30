Corporations, Labor & Economy
Corporate responsibility, wage, workers and New Mexico’s economic development
99.7% of residents tested near Cannon AFB have PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in their blood
This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Reported by: Noah…
New Mexico Supreme Court upholds warrantless vehicle searches during brief decriminalization era
New Mexico drivers stopped by police during the state’s brief marijuana decriminalization period could still have their vehicles searched without a warrant based on the…
Your legal high gets more expensive on July 1. Here’s why.
Get ready to pay a bit more for your cannabis in New Mexico starting July 1. The state’s cannabis excise tax is set to increase…
OTHER NEWS
New Mexico Land Office proposes updated geothermal leasing rules
The New Mexico State Land Office will hold a public hearing Sept. 30 to gather feedback on proposed changes to state rules governing geothermal energy…
Sen. Lujan: Trump Administration retreats from pharmaceutical tariffs after warning
The Trump administration has backed down from imposing tariffs of up to 250% on pharmaceutical imports from the European Union following pressure from U.S. Sen.…
Lawmakers invite HHS official to witness healthcare disruptions at Gallup Indian Medical Center
Two New Mexico lawmakers have invited a senior Health and Human Services official to visit Gallup Indian Medical Center to observe what they say are…
New Mexico opens public comment on $675M broadband expansion plan
New Mexico officials opened a seven-day public comment period Tuesday on a proposal to distribute hundreds of millions of federal dollars to expand high-speed internet…