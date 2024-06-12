Democrats announce spending on CD2 race

The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that it will spend $70,000 for organizing staff to aid U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, the Democrat trying to hold onto his 2nd Congressional District seat, for the general election. Former Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican, is running against Vasquez. The seat is considered a toss-up by election watchers. […]

Former Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican, is running against Vasquez. The seat is considered a toss-up by election watchers. In the last few election cycles, it has been one of the most expensive races for a congressional seat. Herrell won in 2020, defeating former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat. Vasquez defeated Herrell in 2022.

The Democratic National Committee has spent $428,000 in New Mexico to elect or reelect down ticket Democrats in 2024, according to the news release.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the spending shows “priority in action.”