Legislative Newsletter: Uncharted Territory

  • September 11, 2023

  • Nicole Maxwell
Note: this was written prior to the governor's public health order regarding firearms in Bernalillo County.

Note: this was written prior to the governor’s public health order regarding firearms in Bernalillo County.

Hello political junkies!

An ongoing theme in all levels and branches of government lately is uncharted territory.

Can a former president who has been indicted on several counts relating to an alleged insurrection be allowed on a ballot to win back the seat he fought so hard to keep during the 2020 election and its aftermath? 

So far, we don’t know. It’s uncharted territory since it has never happened before.

Former President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election in the 2024 election, New Mexico Secretary of State spokesman Alex Curtas told the NM Political Report that the SOS is reviewing legal theories about the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause which states that holders of public office are disqualified from running or holding public office if they engaged in insurrection against the U.S.

The events of Jan. 6, 2021 in which a horde of angry Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. with the intent to prevent the 2020 election results from being certified has been termed an insurrection or attempted coup.

At the time, the event was deemed a riot by Capitol Police.

So far, about 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes including felonies in reference to their actions on Jan. 6. 

One New Mexico politician was ruled to have been disqualified from holding his office based on his actions on Jan. 6. Former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is, so far, the only public official barred from holding office according to the 14th Amendment Disqualification Clause based on activities at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He was charged with trespassing on Capitol grounds yet did not go inside the Capitol building.

As to Trump’s appearance on the 2024 New Mexico primary ballot, there are no definite answers at this time.

“If Donald Trump files in New Mexico to run for President, we will make a determination at that time based on our understanding of New Mexico law and the requirements to run for office in New Mexico. Any determination about a specific candidate’s eligibility for the ballot will be made after the candidate filing day in February 2024,” Curtas said in an email to the NM Political Report

Meanwhile, there are those nationwide who believe that Trump should be disqualified.

What about technological advances in artificial intelligence that are progressing faster than the three branches of government can keep up? 

So far, we don’t know. But the state legislature and the federal executive and legislative bodies are working on ways to curb the negative aspects of AI such as deepfakes used in child exploitation.

Some deepfakes are mostly harmless entertainment such as the ones with Bill Hader doing celebrity impressions with the faces of those he is imitating edited onto his face.

The same technology is being used to harm people including children.

The National Association of Attorneys General submitted a letter to Congress requesting it to study and figure out solutions to the problems of child exploitation through deepfaking. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez co-signed that letter.

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

For more information about these or other legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2023 New Mexico Local Elections

The Nov. 7 local elections are for your village/town/city mayors and councils/boards of trustees, school boards, municipal judges and other local boards.

A complete list of local election candidates can be found here.

Early/absentee voting begins Oct. 10 and ends Nov. 4.

For more information on the local elections in your community contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can be done online at NMVote.org.

If you would also like to serve as an election challenger, watcher or observer, contact your local county clerk’s office. For basic information about becoming an election challenger, watcher or observer, visit the New Mexico Secretary of State website information portal here or contact your local county clerk’s office.

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here

Have a tip? I can be contacted by email at [email protected]

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
Asha, the Mexican wolf that has twice left the federally-designated experimental population area and ventured into northern New Mexico, has been captured once again.…
As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee's Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children's Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor's office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced…
The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…

