GOT A TIP?

  • August 6, 2024

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from Texas. Like most states, New Mexico suffers a shortage of medical providers across the state. As part of its effort to address the shortage, the state has deployed a campaign in […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from Texas.

Like most states, New Mexico suffers a shortage of medical providers across the state. As part of its effort to address the shortage, the state has deployed a campaign in Texas, advertising the state’s status as a safe-haven state for abortion to encourage providers of all kinds in Texas to consider relocating. 

The Free to Provide campaign is not limited to job advertisements for OB-GYN specialists in New Mexico. It contains a job listing that includes hundreds of jobs, from nurse practitioners to paramedics to specialists in other fields of medicine. The jobs are in private practices, hospitals and various clinics.

This comes at a time when providers and former patients in states such as Idaho and Texas have begun to speak out about the difficulties of receiving and delivering care in hospital emergency rooms due to those states’ abortion bans. Many such bans put medical providers into a legal quandary while trying to protect a pregnant patient’s health. A recent congressional report published by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy Committee found that laws in restrictive states have led to a negative impact on patient-provider relationships in states where abortion is restricted or banned. In states such as Texas, state law prohibits providers from counseling patients on abortion as part of the full range of medical options. 

The newspaper advertisement, which contains a letter signed by Lujan Grisham, says that providers took a medical oath “with patients—not politicians—in mind.”

“When you pledged to dedicate your lives to medicine, you did so with the understanding that the health and well-being of your patients would always be your priority,” the letter says.

It also enumerates other reasons to move to New Mexico, such as a temperate climate and a state filled with natural beauty. The Free to Provide website boasts additional reasons to live in New Mexico, including its diverse cuisine, lower cost of living, and “rich cultural tapestry.”

The Free to Provide campaign advertised in five major Texas newspapers on Sunday. The state took out a full-page ad in each one. It also paid for six billboards placed around the Houston Medical Center.

In a statement to NM Political Report, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary Andrew Mahaleris said “People and businesses vote with their feet, and continually they are choosing to move to Texas more than any other state in the country. Governor Lujan Grisham should focus on her state’s rapidly declining population instead of political stunts.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

A plan to expand a national wildlife refuge near the Texas and New Mexico state line has drawn backlash from some Republicans who say…
A legacy of disease underscores Navajo Nation’s attempt to stop uranium transport

A legacy of disease underscores Navajo Nation’s attempt to stop uranium transport

Following outrage over a company transporting uranium ore across the Navajo Nation without notification, the company agreed to temporarily halt the movement of ore.…
Cleaning up abandoned mines may become easier as legislation heads to U.S. House

Cleaning up abandoned mines may become easier as legislation heads to U.S. House

Nearly nine years after federal contractors triggered a mine spill in southwestern Colorado that turned rivers a mustard orange as far south as Farmington,…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

Some New Mexico-based reproductive justice and LGBTQ groups express mixed reactions to Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrat’s presumptive nominee for president.  Marshall Martinez,…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

A plan to expand a national wildlife refuge near the Texas and New Mexico state line has drawn backlash from some Republicans who say…
Politics Newsletter: Poll worker and observer recruitment efforts

Politics Newsletter: Poll worker and observer recruitment efforts

Hello fellow political junkies! The Nov. 5 general election is three months away, with early voting beginning Oct. 9. To mark the upcoming election,…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report