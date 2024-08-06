Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from Texas. Like most states, New Mexico suffers a shortage of medical providers across the state. As part of its effort to address the shortage, the state has deployed a campaign in […]

Like most states, New Mexico suffers a shortage of medical providers across the state. As part of its effort to address the shortage, the state has deployed a campaign in Texas, advertising the state’s status as a safe-haven state for abortion to encourage providers of all kinds in Texas to consider relocating.

The Free to Provide campaign is not limited to job advertisements for OB-GYN specialists in New Mexico. It contains a job listing that includes hundreds of jobs, from nurse practitioners to paramedics to specialists in other fields of medicine. The jobs are in private practices, hospitals and various clinics.

This comes at a time when providers and former patients in states such as Idaho and Texas have begun to speak out about the difficulties of receiving and delivering care in hospital emergency rooms due to those states’ abortion bans. Many such bans put medical providers into a legal quandary while trying to protect a pregnant patient’s health. A recent congressional report published by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy Committee found that laws in restrictive states have led to a negative impact on patient-provider relationships in states where abortion is restricted or banned. In states such as Texas, state law prohibits providers from counseling patients on abortion as part of the full range of medical options.

The newspaper advertisement, which contains a letter signed by Lujan Grisham, says that providers took a medical oath “with patients—not politicians—in mind.”

“When you pledged to dedicate your lives to medicine, you did so with the understanding that the health and well-being of your patients would always be your priority,” the letter says.

It also enumerates other reasons to move to New Mexico, such as a temperate climate and a state filled with natural beauty. The Free to Provide website boasts additional reasons to live in New Mexico, including its diverse cuisine, lower cost of living, and “rich cultural tapestry.”

The Free to Provide campaign advertised in five major Texas newspapers on Sunday. The state took out a full-page ad in each one. It also paid for six billboards placed around the Houston Medical Center.

In a statement to NM Political Report, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary Andrew Mahaleris said “People and businesses vote with their feet, and continually they are choosing to move to Texas more than any other state in the country. Governor Lujan Grisham should focus on her state’s rapidly declining population instead of political stunts.”