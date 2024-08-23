GOT A TIP?

  • August 22, 2024

Haaland at DNC: Harris will confront climate change

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the environment on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, spoke on Thursday evening in Chicago at the DNC. Her presence helped to emphasize one of the convention’s final night themes of drawing stark differences between Harris’ […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Haaland at DNC: Harris will confront climate change

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the environment on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, spoke on Thursday evening in Chicago at the DNC. Her presence helped to emphasize one of the convention’s final night themes of drawing stark differences between Harris’ record on environmental issues and former President Donald Trump’s. 

Haaland, who made history in 2021 when she became the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, said that Harris held polluters accountable for “spilling oil into San Francisco Bay.”

Haaland represented New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District before becoming Interior Secretary.

Harris joined a criminal case in 2015, during her time as California attorney general, against an oil company responsible for an oil spill that resulted in 140,000 gallons of crude leaking into the Pacific Ocean. 

Haaland also pointed to former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, saying that Harris defended it while she was California attorney general. As vice president and the tiebreaker in many votes in the U.S. Senate, Harris voted for “the most ambitious climate action plan in our nation’s history,” Haaland said.

Harris provided the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate for the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $27 billion to cut emissions and promote clean energy.

Haaland said Trump relaxed regulations enabling corporations to pollute and called climate change “a hoax.” She said a president “must lead the world in tackling climate change.”

Haaland began her short speech by speaking in her native language and telling the public she is of the Turquoise Clan. She told the audience her people “built lives in the high desert of New Mexico” 35 generations ago.

“I’m on this stage tonight because of them. While fishing with my dad and running through the desert with my cousins, I learned that we have a responsibility to take care of our planet. Donald Trump never learned that lesson,” she said.

Haaland exhorted the audience to “be fierce,” just before ending her remarks. 

“Let me go back to the lesson I learned in the desert Southwest, we all have a role in protecting our earth for future generations,” she said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Legislators talk potential changes to criminal competency process

Legislators talk potential changes to criminal competency process

Criminal competency initiatives are a major part of public safety discussions by legislators and other state leaders both before and since the July 18…
LFC delivers BernCo crime update, offers suggestions

LFC delivers BernCo crime update, offers suggestions

A Legislative Finance Committee report said a way for New Mexico to try to alleviate its crime problems, it should seek to fix the…
‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

The interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee discussed New Mexico’s crime situation during its meeting Monday.  Legislative Finance Committee staff presented on public…
Haaland at DNC: Harris will confront climate change

Haaland at DNC: Harris will confront climate change

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on the environment on the final night of the Democratic National…
How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

When the South Fork Fire burned through Ruidoso destroying hundreds of buildings, some homes were spared simply because of the efforts taken by homeowners.…
Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Depth On a vast shrubby mesa in Southeast Albuquerque, local politicians and developers for years have envisioned a…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Groups protest Republicans in Las Cruces

Groups protest Republicans in Las Cruces

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s campaign stop for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell included protesters. Johnson stopped by for the launch of a…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
New Mexico elected officials named in election certification report

New Mexico elected officials named in election certification report

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, known as CREW, released a report last week that named three New Mexican elected officials in reference…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
New Mexico elected officials named in election certification report

New Mexico elected officials named in election certification report

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, known as CREW, released a report last week that named three New Mexican elected officials in reference…
State revenue growth continues to grow, but slows

State revenue growth continues to grow, but slows

New Mexico’s revenue is higher so far in the current fiscal year than it was a year ago, according to the Legislative Finance Committee.…
How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

When the South Fork Fire burned through Ruidoso destroying hundreds of buildings, some homes were spared simply because of the efforts taken by homeowners.…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report