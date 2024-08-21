‘Healthcare is personal’: MLG addresses DNC

GOT A TIP?

  • August 21, 2024

  • Nicole Maxwell
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke about healthcare at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

“In my state, we like things spicy, a little chile on everything, a little kick in our campaigns,” Lujan Grisham said. “And let me tell you, we are feeling en fuego right now. We are fired up to elect Kamala Harris President of the United States. This election is about protecting our democracy and securing our freedoms, including the right to affordable, quality health care.”

Lujan Grisham’s less-than-five-minute speech included a few jabs at former President Donald Trump and what is known about his healthcare stance.

“(Healthcare) is personal to Americans across the country who know what it’s like when someone they love gets sick. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance want to dismantle our healthcare system, repeal the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions. Either these guys don’t get it or they just don’t care. You know who gets it? Kamala Harris gets it, and she cares.”

Shortly after Lujan Grisham spoke, New Mexico Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, issued a response via email to the governor’s speech at what amounted to a Democratic Party pep rally.

“Unfortunately, our Governor and the Democrat Party continue to highlight issues that undermine and completely disregard the true and immediate needs and concerns of struggling working-class New Mexicans,” Baca said in the statement. “We are in the midst of the largest influx of drug and human trafficking in our country’s history at our open southern border with Mexico… I had hoped our Governor would use this opportunity to bring attention to our needs; unfortunately, I was wrong.” 

Lujan Grisham was on the Department of Health and Human Services secretary shortlist in 2020.

Prior to entering elected politics, Lujan Grisham was New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services secretary and New Mexico Department of Health secretary.

Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were officially named the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, respectively.

