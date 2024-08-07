GOT A TIP?

  • August 7, 2024

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics and Gynecology, a new research study found an increase in self-managed abortion since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. The researchers found that, nationally, between 2021 and 2023, the number of self-managed […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

In the medical journal, Obstetrics and Gynecology, a new research study found an increase in self-managed abortion since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. The researchers found that, nationally, between 2021 and 2023, the number of self-managed abortions across the U.S. increased by 1 percent. But when accounting for under reporting, researchers estimate that the number of self-managed abortions increased by 2 percent after the Dobbs decision. 

Adrienne Mansanares, chief executive officer and president of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, told NM Political Report that this research “absolutely aligns” with the organization’s experience in New Mexico.

“What we’re seeing are late night calls or emails to our call center from very scared patients, wanting to know if their bleeding or cramping is normal,” Mansanares said. 

She said she hasn’t seen negative physical outcomes from self-managed abortions but she has seen negative psychological outcomes due to the fear the callers experience.

“Which could have been prevented,” she said.

Mansanares said the location for the most of these emergency calls and emails have come from patients located in Texas, where abortion is banned with few exceptions. She said the second largest volume of these emergency calls and emails to PPRM clinics in New Mexico come from patients in the state of Oklahoma, where abortion is also banned except to save the life of the pregnant person. Mansanares said in the last few weeks, PPRM clinics have also seen patients reach out in fear after a self-managed abortion from states as far away as Iowa, whose state supreme court upheld a six-week gestational ban in June. She said they’ve also heard from callers from Idaho, which has a near total ban on abortion.

Mansanares said such emergency requests are hard on healthcare providers. 

“People in homes in states where we’re not licensed to provide clinical care, we can only say, go to the ER,” she said. 

The researchers for the study, Self-Managed Abortion Attempts Before vs After Changes in Federal Abortion Protections in the US, queried over 7,000 individuals assigned female at birth who were of reproductive age and who were either English or Spanish-speaking. The researchers asked a series of questions both before the Dobbs decision and after, in order to gauge the rate of self-managed abortion care while Roe v. Wade was still in effect and the rate after the court overturned it.

The researchers defined self-managed abortion as one that includes any action taken to end a suspected or confirmed pregnancy without medical supervision. Currently more than half of all abortions are medical abortions, which involves a two-step regimen of two medications, mifepristone and misoprostol. Increasingly, patients seek abortion through telehealth, which allows them to take the abortion medication in their own homes. But a medication abortion through telehealth is still conducted with medical guidance. 

A separate study found that in the first six months after the Dobbs decision, approximately 32,360 fewer abortions occurred within a formal health-care setting. 

A self-managed abortion can include taking mifepristone and misoprostol but the patient does so without medical supervision. The new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology found that self-sourcing medication abortion has increased since Dobbs with one telemedicine service reporting that requests for the medication have more than doubled since June 2022.

The survey found that the most common method of a self-managed abortion was not abortion medication but herbs. Other forms of a self-managed abortion also included taking emergency contraception and ingesting alcohol or other substances. Some used physical methods such as punching themselves in the stomach.

The researchers said in the study that they believe the one percent increase is likely a conservative estimate because people often under-report abortion care. The researchers believe the real number is closer to two percent and that, currently, up to seven percent of the female population of reproductive age are attempting a self-managed abortion. 

The researchers also broke down the data to reflect race as a component in self-managed abortion care. The participants in the survey were 21 percent Hispanic, 14 percent Black and 54 percent white. 

Self-managed abortion was higher for Black individuals than all other groups and lowest for white individuals. In addition, individuals who identified as being a member of a sexual or gender minority reported higher instances of self-managed abortion care than heterosexual or cisgender individuals.

One half of the participants who reported a self-managed abortion said they attempted more than one method. Nearly one in five reported requiring treatment in a medical setting for bleeding or pain.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities. Under the…
New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

A new renewable energy manufacturing company announced plans to open up shop in Albuquerque, adding to a growing list of similar businesses coming to…
Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

A plan to expand a national wildlife refuge near the Texas and New Mexico state line has drawn backlash from some Republicans who say…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Española begins clearing homeless encampment

Española begins clearing homeless encampment

by Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico Six months ago, Española officials moved roughly 30 unhoused people into an encampment on a city-owned lot beside…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report