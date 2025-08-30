Courts, Justice & Public Safety
New Mexico State Police chief defends CDL policy after federal criticism
New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler defended his agency’s commercial driver’s license policies after federal officials criticized the state’s compliance with English language proficiency…
Judge blocks Trump from cutting funding to more “sanctuary cities,” including Albuquerque, for now
Late Friday, a federal judge extended a block of the Trump administration’s efforts to freeze federal funding to more cities, including Albuquerque, that restrict law…
USDOT blames New Mexico State Police for fatal Florida semi accident involving undocumented driver
Federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says New Mexico State Police officers are partially responsible for a fatal semi-truck accident over 1,000 miles away earlier this…
OTHER NEWS
New Mexico Land Office proposes updated geothermal leasing rules
The New Mexico State Land Office will hold a public hearing Sept. 30 to gather feedback on proposed changes to state rules governing geothermal energy…
Sen. Lujan: Trump Administration retreats from pharmaceutical tariffs after warning
The Trump administration has backed down from imposing tariffs of up to 250% on pharmaceutical imports from the European Union following pressure from U.S. Sen.…
Lawmakers invite HHS official to witness healthcare disruptions at Gallup Indian Medical Center
Two New Mexico lawmakers have invited a senior Health and Human Services official to visit Gallup Indian Medical Center to observe what they say are…
New Mexico opens public comment on $675M broadband expansion plan
New Mexico officials opened a seven-day public comment period Tuesday on a proposal to distribute hundreds of millions of federal dollars to expand high-speed internet…