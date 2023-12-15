GOT A TIP?

  • December 15, 2023

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed immigration status families can improve various outcomes. Overall, the participants experienced improvements in housing and job security and improvements in educational outcomes for their children, according to the report. The NMERWG […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed immigration status families can improve various outcomes.

Overall, the participants experienced improvements in housing and job security and improvements in educational outcomes for their children, according to the report.

The NMERWG came together at the beginning of the pandemic when advocacy organizations in New Mexico realized that families with mixed status would likely be left out of economic relief programs and support systems such as unemployment benefits because of a lack of documentation. 

The NMERWG then began to work toward state relief and local relief to help mixed status families. As part of that, they devised a guaranteed income pilot project during which more than 300 families selected from around the state would receive $500 per month for a year. Of these, a subgroup of 50 received an extension and received $500 per month for 18 months. 

Of the 330 mixed status families who participated, nearly all had, on average, two children; almost all of the families identified as Hispanic or Latino. Almost half spoke Spanish as their primary language; 70 percent owned their home and about four out of five of the participants were female. 

One-third of the participants came from rural parts of the state.

Marcela Diaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, said during a press conference in Santa Fe that the money came with no strings attached and she called it “our commitment to equity.” She said the pilot program deliberately rejected any restrictions on how the funds could be used. 

She called such a program “a non-paternalistic framework” that allowed “dignity and self-determination.”

Javier Rojo, senior research and policy analyst for New Mexico Voices for Children, told stories of some of the individuals who were a part of the pilot program. He said one participant was able to buy her daughter a car so she could get a job and bring in a second income. He said another said she was able to use the money to pay down debts and buy herself a cellphone, which helped her improve her business cleaning homes. 

“We need money to make money. They invested in themselves to improve their econ opportunities. There is clear evidence it improved housing security. Those struggling the most to make rent or mortgage on time decreased by 35 percent,” he said.

But Rojo said that, despite the supplemental income, health inequities persisted. He said that the participants could still not afford health insurance and living without health insurance leads to chronic health problems. 

“To deal with it, we have to look beyond guaranteed income assistance,” he said.

Rojo said the pilot also uncovered “deep inequities” between urban and rural mixed status families. Rural mixed status families have fewer employment opportunities, were less likely to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, their children were less likely to be on track to complete their grade level and graduate and they were less likely to have a job. 

But urban participants were more likely to be housing burdened, according to the report.

NMERWG will be lobbying policymakers to consider a guaranteed income at the state. According to the report, more than 35 cities, including Denver, have or are about to launch guaranteed income pilot programs to study its effects.

One of the Albuquerque-based participants, Maria de Carmen de Jesus Guerrero, said through a news release that the pilot project was “a lifeline.”

“And I liked the fact the program showed that as working class families, we can be trusted and are capable of making decisions about how we spend our money in the best interest of our families. I also see it as an investment in New Mexico families who contribute as workers, taxpayers and consumers. My husband and I have also both experienced discrimination and labor abuse at previous jobs. Having guaranteed basic income would give workers options to seek out better employment, instead of suffering in silence, and would even make it possible to go back to school,” she said through the release.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through…
Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

Oil and gas pollution lawsuit plaintiffs outline legislative priorities

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that New Mexico has not done enough to protect communities from oil and gas pollution laid out their…
Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha the wolf captured near Coyote

Asha, the Mexican wolf that has twice left the federally-designated experimental population area and ventured into northern New Mexico, has been captured once again.…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
10 years of marriage equality in New Mexico 

10 years of marriage equality in New Mexico 

Same-sex marriage became legal throughout New Mexico ten years ago on Tuesday. But the story of same-sex marriage didn’t start there. On August 24,…
Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Politics Newsletter: 2024 legislature preview

Want to get this email (for free) in your inbox before it appears on the website? Sign up here. Hello fellow political junkies! Due…
Animal shelters at overcapacity for third year in a row

Animal shelters at overcapacity for third year in a row

Otero County Animal Shelter is still seeing an overflow of dogs, a phenomenon that started nationwide after the COVID-19 pandemic began and has continued…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report