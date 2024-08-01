GOT A TIP?

  • August 1, 2024

LGBTQ summit to begin in Albuquerque

After a 20-year hiatus, a summit to celebrate and inform the LGBTQ community in New Mexico kicks off in Albuquerque Thursday. A coalition of advocacy groups, Equality New Mexico, American Civil Liberties Union-New Mexico and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, are hosting the summit. About 150 people from more than a dozen counties in […]

  • Susan Dunlap
LGBTQ summit to begin in Albuquerque

After a 20-year hiatus, a summit to celebrate and inform the LGBTQ community in New Mexico kicks off in Albuquerque Thursday.

A coalition of advocacy groups, Equality New Mexico, American Civil Liberties Union-New Mexico and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, are hosting the summit. About 150 people from more than a dozen counties in New Mexico are expected to attend.

In the 1990s, a coalition hosted the summit every year to work toward change within the state. But due to funding issues, the summit went dormant about 20 years ago. As part of EQNM’s 30th anniversary last year, the organization announced it would renew the summit this year.  

EQNM Program Manager Nathan Saavedra said “bringing queer and trans folks together to develop community and see each other and be in that space,” is part of the reason for the summit. He said that, especially in rural parts of the state, it’s harder for LGBTQ individuals because they aren’t able to see others who “exist like them, out and proud.” So having that opportunity at the summit is especially important, he said.

Besides being seen and heard, the summit is bringing together members of the LGBTQ community in New Mexico to provide education and information on how, among other things, a person might consider what it’s like to run for a local office or learn advocacy skills. Lena Weber-Salazar, reproductive rights policy advocate of ACLU-NM, said that the summit takes place with the backdrop of a historic presidential election coming in November.

If former President Donald Trump wins another term, he has promised to roll back protections put into place for LGBTQ individuals. During Trump’s previous term, his administration rescinded a transgender student guidance plan that former President Barack Obama had issued during his term, among other efforts to roll back protections for LGBTQ individuals and students.

“No matter what the outcome of elections are, there will be challenges our communities will continue to face,” Weber-Salazar said.

Weber-Salazar said New Mexico has some of the strongest protections for LGBTQ individuals in the country, but the ACLU has tracked hundreds of proposed anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation in other states, as well as anti-LGBTQ legislation that has passed in other states in recent years. 

Weber-Salazar said maintaining solidarity against such efforts in New Mexico is a part of the summit’s goals. 

“Our strength comes from community and spending time together and having these conversations. Definitely, it translates into helping us to maintain the level of protections we already have in this state and increase queer justice in New Mexico,” she said. 

The summit will also hold workshops on how to organize in local communities, how to influence state and local policy, and how to have difficult conversations about LGBTQ issues within local communities.

Saavedra said the summit will not only contain information sharing on advocacy and political-skill building, but that there will also be workshops on things such as meditation, self-help and there will be two drag queen shows.

He said the summit seeks to educate attendees on a timeline history for LGBTQ history in the state.

Although there is no clear plan to resume the summit as a yearly gathering, both Saavedra and Weber-Salazar said there is hope it will continue in the future.

The summit runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3 in Albuquerque.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite…
Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

An advocacy group that is a frequent and vocal critic of the state’s largest electric utility is challenging a proposal by the utility to…
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

A new plan is in place for helping recover populations of a bat found in New Mexico that was first listed as endangered in…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

Some New Mexico-based reproductive justice and LGBTQ groups express mixed reactions to Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrat’s presumptive nominee for president.  Marshall Martinez,…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
U.S. Senate passes KOSA, critics warn of consequences

U.S. Senate passes KOSA, critics warn of consequences

The U.S. Senate passed the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act on Tuesday which includes the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and…
Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite…
LGBTQ summit to begin in Albuquerque

LGBTQ summit to begin in Albuquerque

After a 20-year hiatus, a summit to celebrate and inform the LGBTQ community in New Mexico kicks off in Albuquerque Thursday. A coalition of…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report