Oil and gas extraction moratorium extended on state lands near Chaco

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard extended a moratorium on oil and gas extraction on state lands around Chaco Culture National Historical Park through the end of 2043.

Garcia Richard first announced the moratorium in 2019 shortly after she took office. At that time, she said the moratorium would allow the State Land Office time to examine other ways to make money off of that land for school children.

The 2019 moratorium was set to expire at the end of the year. It impacts state lands within 10 miles of the park.

The moratorium complements a federal moratorium on mineral leasing on federal lands surrounding the park.

Neither moratorium impacted Navajo allottee rights, although some allottees say that the checkerboard nature makes it so the moratoriums cripple their ability to lease their mineral rights.

The federal and state actions come amid concerns about the impacts to the sacred landscape as well as air, water resources and night skies.

“The Greater Chaco landscape is one of the most special places in the world, and it would be foolish not to do everything in our power to protect it,” Garcia Richard said. “This region is significant for our Indigenous communities and the cultural properties found in the area are irreplaceable. Action at both the federal and state level is necessary to ensure we are protecting these special resources. Simply put, there is too much at stake for widespread oil and gas development to occur so close to Chaco. I’m grateful for the advice of our working group so far to ensure we are managing the lands surrounding the park in a way that honors their cultural importance.”

The buffer zones have received support from the All Pueblo Council of Governors, however the Navajo Nation recently withdrew its support of a buffer zone around the park citing economic concerns.

Both the Navajo Nation and the Pueblo people consider Chaco Canyon a sacred site. The Pueblo people trace their ancestry to Chaco.

“Today is another historical day, a day that we have continued to pray for and work for to protect our sacred landscapes,” Mark Mitchell, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and former Governor of Tesuque Pueblo, said.

Mitchell said that the Pueblos are “living cultures.”

“We rely on the land and her ecosystems to sustain our traditions. In particular, Chaco Canyon has been subject to unfettered oil and gas development for decades,” he said.

Mitchell expressed appreciation for Garcia Richard’s actions and said more work is needed to protect the sacred ancestral site.

“But our work is never done, we are thankful for this moment, but we pray that Chaco Canyon and the Greater Chaco Region will be permanently protected,” he said. “The permanent protection is not only for us, but for those who have yet to be born so they may continue to know that our roots, our cultures, our languages are tied to this sacred and irreplaceable area.”