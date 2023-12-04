Senators introduce suicide prevention legislation

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report shows upward trends in the nation’s high schoolers expressing they felt hopeless, considered suicide or attempted suicide*. These trends led U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, to introduce The Kid Provider Resources for Optimal Outcomes against Fatalities (PROOF) Act […]

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report shows upward trends in the nation’s high schoolers expressing they felt hopeless, considered suicide or attempted suicide*.

These trends led U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, to introduce The Kid Provider Resources for Optimal Outcomes against Fatalities (PROOF) Act to prevent suicide and overdoses in young people.

“Tragically, our country is in the middle of a mental health crisis that has caused a dramatic increase in youth suicide and overdose. As the number of high school students experiencing feelings of sadness and loneliness continues to rise, we must be focused on and intentional about saving lives,” Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, said in a press release. “That’s why I am introducing this bipartisan legislation to protect youth by allowing health care providers to purchase suicide prevention tools to properly store items that can be used for harm. This evidence-based approach is a much-needed guardrail that has been proven to save lives, and it’s critical that we use every tool available to support suicide prevention.”

The Kid Proof Act aims to update the Youth Prevention and Recovery Program to include funding for health care providers to get “lethal means” safety supplies.

Lethal means that can cause lethal harm such as medications, firearms and sharp objects that can be used in suicidal behaviors.

Lethal means safety supplies are safe storage options including cable licks, locked safes and medication lock boxes, according to the Department of Defense.

The legislation does not include new grant programs or funds for the program, a press release about the legislation states.

“Every day, more than 3000 American high schoolers attempt suicide. We have a responsibility to address this critical issue. The Kid PROOF Act would equip more families with effective tools to protect our youth from this preventable tragedy,” Rubio said in the press release.

*If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the National Suicide Lifeline.

Other resources include:

New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at 1-855-662-7474, 24 hrs/7 days a week/365 days a year, or call or text the Warm Line to talk with a counselor or peer supporter at 1-855-466-7100 or https://www.nmcrisisline.com/.

Agora Crisis Center at 505-277-3013 or 855-505-4505 or log-on for an on-line chat service at www.agoracares.org/ and click Chat Online.