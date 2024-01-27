Competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill killed in House committee

GOT A TIP?

  • January 27, 2024

  • Susan Dunlap
The House Health and Human Services Committee tabled a competing Paid Family and Medical Leave bill by a vote of 7-1 on Friday.

HB 11, sponsored by state Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, generated more than two hours of  discussion during the HHSC hearing. It contained major differences with HB 6, sponsored by state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, which passed HHSC earlier this week. 

Matthews’ decisive vote last year in House Commerce and Economic Development killed that year’s Paid Family and Medical Leave effort. 

HB 11, called the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance bill, would have allowed six weeks of paid leave time and only employees, not employers, would have paid into the state-managed fund. Another major difference was that, in Matthews’ bill, an advisory committee made up of political appointees would hire a private company to manage the claims. Matthews said she modeled her bill on the state of Connecticut, which uses a private insurance company to manage worker claims.  

Republicans did not approve of this version of a paid family and medical leave bill and sided with Democrats to table it. Only state Rep. Tara Jaramillo, D-Socorro, voted against tabling the bill. 

State Rep. Kathleen Cates, D-Rio Rancho, said she didn’t understand Matthews’ tendency to refer to the bill as a short-term disability insurance in some instances and as a tax in other moments of her presentation. She said unemployment insurance is not referred to as a payroll tax but as a matched premium. 

Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, said there were technical problems with the bill that created solvency issues. State Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said she encouraged Matthews to work with the sponsors of HB 6 to “come together and come to some resolution.”

