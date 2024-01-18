GOT A TIP?

  • January 18, 2024

Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may be fighting an uphill battle in her controversial quest to mandate a 180-day school year across the state.  But her goal fits right into the educational agenda of a powerful potential ally: the Biden administration. Fresh off her Tuesday State of the […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may be fighting an uphill battle in her controversial quest to mandate a 180-day school year across the state. 

But her goal fits right into the educational agenda of a powerful potential ally: the Biden administration.

Fresh off her Tuesday State of the State Address where she outlined a number of educational goals, the governor spoke Wednesday on a panel of state and federal officials introducing the White House’s roadmap to help states boost students’ academic performance. The plan, officials said, encourages states to focus on reducing absenteeism, funding “high-dosage” tutoring opportunities — and increasing extended, after-school and summer school program. 

“This is a moment of truth in education in our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Are we going to raise the bar or are we going to return to the status quo?”

Lujan Grisham remotely joined governors and state officials at the event, where leaders discussed different initiatives they’ve used to boost student performance. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy referenced a program launched last year to help fund intensive tutoring for students disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. And Maryland Gov. Wes Moore detailed the creation of the Maryland Tutoring Corps, which used federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fund day math tutoring for secondary students, especially in middle schools.

Lujan Grisham said during the event that New Mexico has a long way to go. 

“We are in a terrible, frankly, position with chronic absenteeism,” she said. “I am embarrassed about it but it is true nonetheless that high schools and [middle] schools are not just our only problems. We’re beginning to see troubling patterns even in elementary school.”

Lujan Grisham has pushed in recent years to mandate more learning hours for New Mexico schoolchildren. Last year, she signed a bill to increase learning time in public schools from 990 hours to 1,140 hours, but allowed districts some flexibility in when to add the hours. In recent years, the state has funded optional measures for extra learning days, including K-5 Plus and K-12 Plus.

In Tuesday’s speech, Lujan Grisham urged lawmakers to fund and mandate a 180-day school year for all New Mexico students, even in rural areas that typically have school just four days each week during the school year. She also requested $30 million to build a statewide literacy institute and another $30 million for free summer literacy programs that she said will serve 10,000 students. 

At Wednesday’s event, she bemoaned the fact that, while schools that have embraced optional extended learning programs have seen improvement, it has been “harder than it ought to be” to get schools to buy in.

“I could use some help getting schools to really understand the value,” she said. “Kids will come to school. They’ll stay in school. Teacher satisfaction will go up. Behavior challenges will go down.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Bill would stop libraries from banning books

Bill would stop libraries from banning books

A bill in the state legislature proposes preventing public libraries from banning books based on political or religious views from what one of the…
Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may be fighting an uphill battle in her controversial quest to mandate…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

The governor announced that a manufacturer of air and water purification tools will open a facility in Bloomfield.  Calgon Carbon boasts that it is…
New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . This money…
Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Lisa LaRocque has a long list of projects she’d like to see happen in Las Cruces. Those include a solar array to power the…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

A new version of the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill would, if enacted, extend leave benefits to families of military service members, among…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

The daughter of New Mexico’s longest serving U.S. Senator entered the race for the Republican nomination to likely face an incumbent Democrat. Nella Domenici…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
Bill would stop libraries from banning books

Bill would stop libraries from banning books

A bill in the state legislature proposes preventing public libraries from banning books based on political or religious views from what one of the…
Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may be fighting an uphill battle in her controversial quest to mandate…
AG snaps back at Republican lawmaker who asked for apology to ‘fake electors’

AG snaps back at Republican lawmaker who asked for apology to ‘fake electors’

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican A presentation on the findings of an investigation into five “fake electors” sparked a tense…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report