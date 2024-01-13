GOT A TIP?

  • January 13, 2024

Governor outlines public safety legislative agenda

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her public safety legislative agenda during a press conference Friday, days before the beginning of this year’s legislative session. “This is the largest public safety package ever presented,” Lujan Grisham said. “We are committed to using every tool and evidence-based strategy to improve the climate, to deal with gun violence, […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Governor outlines public safety legislative agenda

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her public safety legislative agenda during a press conference Friday, days before the beginning of this year’s legislative session.

“This is the largest public safety package ever presented,” Lujan Grisham said. “We are committed to using every tool and evidence-based strategy to improve the climate, to deal with gun violence, and to make sure that New Mexicans are clear that we believe in the constitutional right to safe homes and neighborhoods.”

Lujan Grisham’s agenda includes more than 20 prefiled bipartisan bills with a potential for more to be added later.

These bills include regulating assault weapons manufacturing, raising the age to purchase a firearm to 21, keeping those charged with violent crimes in pre-trial detention, mandating treatment in which judges would be able to commit people who are deemed a danger to themselves or others, making prohibition of firearms in parks and playgrounds state statute, banning panhandling and more.

Related: ACLU to legislature: Rehabilitation over incarceration in fixing crime crisis 

“I want you to know that we’re going to be smart, common sense criminal justice reforms are also going to be proposed, which means some penalty enhancements, lots of efforts and work at prevention and healthy lifestyles and really dealing with kids,” Lujan Grisham said.

Firearms and public safety

Both sides of the aisle agree that crime is a problem in New Mexico. Where they diverge is on firearms and the ease with which a person obtains a firearm.

One of the bills in the governor’s package adds a 14-day waiting period between when a federal background check is initiated and when the purchaser can take possession of their firearm.

“We know this will have a major impact on suicide rates in our country and our states, and certainly for those who are accessing weapons to do harm,” Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, said.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, prefiled the legislation.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said Republicans were “eager” to address crime in New Mexico, but attacked Lujan Grisham’s proposals.

Related: Heinrich introduces legislation aimed at curbing gun violence

“Today’s press conference took a hyper-partisan turn with the announcement of several anti-2nd Amendment measures targeting New Mexico gun owners who only want to protect themselves and their families,” Baca said in a statement released after the press conference. “Let’s enforce the laws we have, keep dangerous criminals behind bars, and give law enforcement the tools they need to do their jobs.”

Lujan Grisham said during the press conference that she does not believe the 2nd Amendment drafters intended for “weapons of war” to be easily accessible to everyone.

“You want to protect your family. You want to go hunting there are other weapons. You don’t need a semi automatic (weapon) transitioned into an automatic (weapon),” Lujan Grisham said.

Jan. 12 marked the final day for legislators to pre-file bills; they can begin filing bills during the legislative session when it begins . at noon on Jan. 16.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: Eve of the legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Eve of the legislative session

Note: Want to receive this before it appears on the website? Sign up to get our politics newsletter in your inbox. During the legislative…
Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

By Robert Nott and Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican In a state dominated by concerns about education, crime and poverty, there is another consistent challenge that…
Early childhood department requests $800 million from state budget

Early childhood department requests $800 million from state budget

The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department is requesting $800 million for Fiscal Year 2025 from the state budget. The department made…
New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . This money…
Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Lisa LaRocque has a long list of projects she’d like to see happen in Las Cruces. Those include a solar array to power the…
Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

Gas company official argues LNG storage facility necessary for reliability

In February 2011, about 28,000 customers statewide lost access to natural gas. That was the last time NM Gas Co. had to cut off…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs ask for $4 million in funding

New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs is asking the legislature for a $4 million appropriation in recurring money from the general fund this…
NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

NMDOH reminds the public about the dangers of cervical cancer and how to prevent it

January is Cervical Cancer Month, which is a way to raise awareness of how to prevent cervical cancer and get screening, the New Mexico…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

Lawmakers prioritize housing initiatives as legislative session looms

By Robert Nott and Nicholas Gilmore, The Santa Fe New Mexican In a state dominated by concerns about education, crime and poverty, there is another consistent challenge that…
Bill to address a sexual assault seeks to put safeguards in place for NM universities

Bill to address a sexual assault seeks to put safeguards in place for NM universities

Legislators will introduce a bill to establish state-wide policies around sexual assault across state-funded college campuses in New Mexico. The William Benjamin College Sexual…
Budget, guns expected to dominate discussions during 30-day session

Budget, guns expected to dominate discussions during 30-day session

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexico’s capital city will be buzzing with political activity for the next four weeks…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report