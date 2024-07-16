GOT A TIP?

  • July 16, 2024

House, Senate Democratic leaders say governor’s proposals aren’t ready

With just a few days to go until the start of a special session to address public safety, the Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate held a press conference detailing their thoughts on the proposed special session.

  • Nicole Maxwell
House, Senate Democratic leaders say governor's proposals aren't ready

With just a few days to go until the start of a special session to address public safety, the Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate held a press conference detailing their thoughts on the proposed special session.

“We’re not afraid of hard work. We’re also not afraid of standing up for what is right right now. And potentially rushing this is not right,” New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martinez said. 

The special session is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Calling legislators into a special session is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s prerogative, Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said.

“(Lujan Grisham) has the right to make the call and (the legislature) will be here on Thursday…. and we’ll proceed from there,” Wirth said.

Last week, Lujan Grisham said that New Mexico’s lawmakers had four months to review and discuss the five bills during the interim.

Martinez said it was more like a few weeks, since the proposed legislation changed frequently between interim Legislative Courts, Corrections And Justice Committee meetings in the previous months.

Related: Despite calls from groups, governor won’t call off special session

“As recently as a couple of weeks ago, the bills that were coming from the administration changed and sometimes they were completely new concepts,” Martinez said.

Legislators canceled the CCJC meeting scheduled for  Monday because the committee did not feel the members or the administration were ready for a pre-special session discussion.

Committee chairwoman Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, said that it would not have been a “productive use of our time or the governor’s staff’s time.”

Possible pilot program expansion

The legislative Democrats released a letter from the Administrative Office of the Courts about expanding behavioral health pilot programs including Assisted Outpatient Treatment, or AOT, and misdemeanor criminal competency diversion.

AOT is when a person with a severe mental illness is committed to an outpatient behavioral health program for treatment and intervention.

Misdemeanor criminal competency diversion pilot program is used when a person charged with a misdemeanor and competency issues are raised.

In the past, if a defendant was found to be incompetent to stand trial, the case would be dropped. The pilot program seeks to help a defendant get behavioral health assistance if they frequently have competency issues and/or show there is a possible severe mental illness.

If the defendant qualifies for at least  one of the two criteria and wants to participate in the program, they are assigned a navigator to help with issues that could be making them prone to these types of charges.

Navigation plans include helping the person with housing, food, medical, medication, benefits, employment, education, and other recommended behavioral health treatments, according to the New Mexico Supreme Court’s Commission on Mental Health & Competency.

The two programs, although overlapping, deal with two different aspects of the court system. AOT is part of the civil court system while criminal competency is part of the criminal court system.

The Administrative Office of the Courts worries that “the Legislative and Executive Branch interest in these programs will overshadow the Judicial Branch’s budget priorities,” the letter states.

There are two active AOT programs in New Mexico. These are in Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County.

The Doña Ana County program serves about 40 people per year and the recently restarted Bernalillo County program hopes to serve 40 people per year.

These programs rely on local funding to remain active, the letter states.

There are three planned misdemeanor competency diversion pilot programs in Doña Ana, San Miguel and Otero Counties.

These programs are currently funded through a one-time special legislative appropriation to the Administrative Office of the Courts and do not have a permanent funding source, the letter states.

“Recurring funding is critical in both the AOT and competency diversion programs,” the letter states. “Without reliable, recurring funding the healthcare providers the programs partner with will not be able to hire additional staff to increase their program capacity.

Root of the problems

Outgoing House Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said that the root causes of New Mexico’s crime crisis were being discussed and slowly dealt with.

These issues include affordable housing, attracting decent jobs to New Mexico and advancing health care for those in need.

“There are many complex issues related to crime rates and community safety in New Mexico including high poverty rates, the decimation of our behavioral health care system and 2013 by the previous administration,” Chasey said. 

Chasey added that over the last few years, the legislature has prioritized law enforcement investment and legislation targeting those root causes.

“We’ve dedicated millions (of dollars) to the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers. The budget that just took that July 1 includes $50 million for recruiting and retaining law enforcement and corrections officers and first responders,” Chasey said.

The legislative Democrats said they were in contact with Republicans who are also against the special session.

Martinez said that Lujan Grisham knew about the Democrats’ response to the proposed special session to which he said the governor’s response “was respectful.”

The special session might be short depending on the governor’s special session proclamation which has yet to be made public.NM Political Report asked the governor’s office for comment about the Democratic press conference but have not heard back.

