  • July 18, 2024

House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass HB 1, the appropriations bill that provides funding for the special session, fire relief and behavioral health court treatments. The House then voted to adjourn. The bill would appropriate $100 million for wildfire and flooding assistance and mitigation, $3 million to the Administrative Office of the Courts for assisted […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
The House voted overwhelmingly to pass HB 1, the appropriations bill that provides funding for the special session, fire relief and behavioral health court treatments.

The House then voted to adjourn.

The bill would appropriate $100 million for wildfire and flooding assistance and mitigation, $3 million to the Administrative Office of the Courts for assisted outpatient treatment programs and criminal competency pilot programs as well as $211,900 to fund the special session itself.

Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, proposed an amendment dealing with fentanyl and border security.

There was an objection to this amendment as it is not germane, which means it was not relevant to the bill under consideration.

The fentanyl issue was mentioned in the proclamation; however, House Speaker Javier Martinez ruled the amendment not germane to the bill. His ruling was questioned and a floor vote was called that sustained Martinez’ ruling.

The Senate will hear the bill next.

