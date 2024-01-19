GOT A TIP?

  • January 19, 2024

Legislator introducing bill to prevent immigrant detention in New Mexico

A legislator will introduce a bill that would prohibit New Mexico public entities from entering into contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigrant detention. The Dignity Not Detention bill, which will be sponsored by state Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, will restrict local governments from entering into intergovernmental agreements with the federal government. Duhigg […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Legislator introducing bill to prevent immigrant detention in New Mexico

A legislator will introduce a bill that would prohibit New Mexico public entities from entering into contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigrant detention.

The Dignity Not Detention bill, which will be sponsored by state Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, will restrict local governments from entering into intergovernmental agreements with the federal government. Duhigg told NM Political Report that if local governments cannot use intergovernmental agreements, the bill, if enacted, would mean local governments would have to go through a normal procurement process. 

“The effect of that is, it wouldn’t be worth their while to do so,” Duhigg said.

Duhigg said she filed the bill and she expects it to be read into the legislature on Monday. 

There are three facilities in New Mexico that are owned by three different counties that have agreements in place with the federal government, which allows the facilities to be used as detention centers for those held by ICE. Duhigg mentioned a recent reported incident in which individuals were allegedly sickened after cleaning up raw sewage at the Torrance County facility late last year. 

Duhigg said this bill is important because of the myriad reported problems occurring in detention centers in New Mexico.

“Folks come here seeking asylum and ICE can detain them or not. It’s completely discretionary. They’re being detained here in facilities that are, frankly, just awful, there are bug infestations, restricting folks from talking to lawyers. They’re not treating people with the basic human dignity everyone is entitled to. And doing this to people who are seeking asylum is not in keeping with our New Mexico values,” Duhigg said.

Advocates for the bill held a rally at the Roundhouse on Thursday. 

Sophia Genovese, an immigration lawyer for New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, told NM Political Report that the bill is necessary because “no amount of advocacy at the federal level has resolved this issue.” Advocates and New Mexico congressional leadership have requested that the federal government close the Torrance County Detention Facility in particular after government reports in 2022 recommended closure of the facility due to the conditions.

Genovese said New Mexico does not have any facility that holds high-risk detainees so the detainment of individuals who lack documentation “is discretionary.”

“It’s truly random who is detained but the outcomes are significantly different,” Genovese said.

She said that for individuals who are not detained, their cases move more slowly through the immigration court system and they have the ability to obtain an attorney. Genovese said that for individuals who are detained in ICE facilities in New Mexico, there are only six attorneys to represent them but there are about 2,000 individuals who need representation.

Duhigg said that the bill will require termination clauses in the counties’ intergovernmental agreements to be exercised by the first opportunity to do so.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Lujan Grisham announces Literacy Institute as part of literacy program

Lujan Grisham announces Literacy Institute as part of literacy program

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham went into further detail about her literacy plan that she highlighted in her State of the State address Tuesday. Lujan…
Legislator introducing bill to prevent immigrant detention in New Mexico

Legislator introducing bill to prevent immigrant detention in New Mexico

A legislator will introduce a bill that would prohibit New Mexico public entities from entering into contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for…
Legislators seek to stop libraries from banning books

Legislators seek to stop libraries from banning books

A bill in the state legislature proposes preventing public libraries from banning books based on political or religious views from what one of the…
Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

Activated carbon manufacturer to open up shop in Bloomfield

The governor announced that a manufacturer of air and water purification tools will open a facility in Bloomfield.  Calgon Carbon boasts that it is…
New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico receives nearly $68 million in federal funding for EV charging

New Mexico will receive nearly $68 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure from the federal government from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law . This money…
Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Legislators look to create a local solar access fund

Lisa LaRocque has a long list of projects she’d like to see happen in Las Cruces. Those include a solar array to power the…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

Legislators to try again for Paid Family and Medical Leave

A new version of the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill would, if enacted, extend leave benefits to families of military service members, among…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

The daughter of New Mexico’s longest serving U.S. Senator entered the race for the Republican nomination to likely face an incumbent Democrat. Nella Domenici…
Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

Former BernCo sheriff announces Senate run — as a Republican

A former Bernalillo County Sheriff officially announced he will run for U.S. Senate—as a Republican, after being a Democrat for years. Manny Gonzales, the…
Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

Foreign election interference has normalized, report states

With the New Mexico primary elections on June 4, expect to see the usual ads and memes making claims that range from the somewhat…
Lujan Grisham announces Literacy Institute as part of literacy program

Lujan Grisham announces Literacy Institute as part of literacy program

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham went into further detail about her literacy plan that she highlighted in her State of the State address Tuesday. Lujan…
Legislators seek to stop libraries from banning books

Legislators seek to stop libraries from banning books

A bill in the state legislature proposes preventing public libraries from banning books based on political or religious views from what one of the…
Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

Governor bemoans absenteeism, calls for more school days at White House event

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may be fighting an uphill battle in her controversial quest to mandate…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report