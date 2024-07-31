GOT A TIP?

  • July 31, 2024

MLG signs special session legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100 million for South Fork and Salt Fire recovery efforts, funds outpatient treatment programs and funding for the special session itself.  The focus, meanwhile, remains on a slate of public safety bills […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
MLG signs special session legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month.

HB 1 contained $100 million for South Fork and Salt Fire recovery efforts, funds outpatient treatment programs and funding for the special session itself. 

The focus, meanwhile, remains on a slate of public safety bills that Democrats said should be discussed during the next regular session in January and not during a special session. Legislators opted to not discuss the legislation during the special session.

“The legislature’s failure to prioritize public safety for New Mexicans during the special session is deeply disappointing,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release Tuesday. “However, I am relieved that we managed to secure aid for critical recovery efforts in communities damaged by fire and flooding.”  

Related: Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

The $100 million in fire and flood recovery funding allocates $10 million to the Mescalero Apache Tribal government for damages and losses; $10 million for Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department for damages from fires, flooding and debris flow and mitigation efforts in affected areas; $10 million for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to help residents apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and insurance claims and $70 million for no-interest reimbursable loans to local government to start public infrastructure project funding for projects already approved for federal public assistance.

Lujan Grisham made some line-item vetoes that remove the state Finance Board’s role in the $70 million loan program and assigns the role to the Department of Finance and Administration’s Local Government Division. She said DFA has “successfully managed similar loan programs and is better positioned to expeditiously administer such a large loan program.”

People affected by the South Fork and Salt fires and flooding can apply for FEMA assistance by:

  • Applying online at  www.DisasterAssistance.gov 
  • Visiting Disaster Resource and Recovery Center Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:
    • Angus Church of the Nazarene, 103 Bonita Park Rd., Angus, N.M. 
    • Horton Complex, 237 Service Road, Ruidoso, N.M. 
    • Mescalero Apache School, 249 White Mountain Dr., Mescalero, N.M. 
    • San Juan County Fire and Rescue, Aztec Fire Station, 209 S. Oliver, Aztec, N.M. 
    • Senior Citizens Center, 214 County Road 142, Medanales, N.M. 
  • Call the FEMA application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

MLG signs special session legislation

MLG signs special session legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

An advocacy group that is a frequent and vocal critic of the state’s largest electric utility is challenging a proposal by the utility to…
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

A new plan is in place for helping recover populations of a bat found in New Mexico that was first listed as endangered in…
PRC approves NM Gas Co. rate increase agreement

PRC approves NM Gas Co. rate increase agreement

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved a stipulated agreement which is expected to result in a rate increase for customers.  The stipulated agreement…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

Some New Mexico-based reproductive justice and LGBTQ groups express mixed reactions to Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrat’s presumptive nominee for president.  Marshall Martinez,…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: AG wants thoughts on social media

Politics Newsletter: AG wants thoughts on social media

Hello fellow political junkies! A behavioral health crisis impacting teenagers and young adults in the social media age has caught the attention of lawmakers. …

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report