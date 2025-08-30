Analysis & Commentary
Opinion: Special Session Process Needs to Be Open to Public Input
This commentary is submitted by Peter St. Cyr, an award-winning longtime New Mexico journalist and open government advocate. While the political class debates the timing…
Op-Ed: Why Responsible Economic Development Deserves State Investment
Submitted by Raymundo Lara, State Representative – House District 34 In New Mexico, we talk often about how economic development is key to creating good…
So close to Texas, New Mexico has been a redistricting refuge before—but not like this
Commentary Dede Feldman is a former NM State Senator representing Albuquerque’s North Valley. She served on the 2001 legislative redistricting committee. A few of us…
New Mexico Land Office proposes updated geothermal leasing rules
The New Mexico State Land Office will hold a public hearing Sept. 30 to gather feedback on proposed changes to state rules governing geothermal energy…
Sen. Lujan: Trump Administration retreats from pharmaceutical tariffs after warning
The Trump administration has backed down from imposing tariffs of up to 250% on pharmaceutical imports from the European Union following pressure from U.S. Sen.…
Lawmakers invite HHS official to witness healthcare disruptions at Gallup Indian Medical Center
Two New Mexico lawmakers have invited a senior Health and Human Services official to visit Gallup Indian Medical Center to observe what they say are…
New Mexico opens public comment on $675M broadband expansion plan
New Mexico officials opened a seven-day public comment period Tuesday on a proposal to distribute hundreds of millions of federal dollars to expand high-speed internet…