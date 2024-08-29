Education Secretary resigns as he pursues NMSU presidency

New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero resigned his position Wednesday with immediate effect. “I appreciate Secretary Romero’s service to the New Mexico Department of Education and the children of our state,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “I wish him the best in his future endeavors.” Governor’s Office spokesman […]

“I appreciate Secretary Romero’s service to the New Mexico Department of Education and the children of our state,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Governor’s Office spokesman Michael Coleman issued a statement with more depth.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham gave Secretary Romero a choice to either resign and continue pursuing the NMSU position or stay on the job and withdraw his candidacy at NMSU. The Secretary of Public Education is critically important in New Mexico and the governor believes it’s imperative that the person serving in this role be fully committed to the job. She did not require his resignation immediately but that he needed to make his decision today,” Coleman said in a statement to the NM Political Report.

New Mexico State University listed Romero as one of five finalists for the university’s presidency.

“NMSU has not yet made a decision on our next president. Finalists will make campus visits in the next week or so. The Board of Regents will make a decision after that takes place,” NMSU spokeswoman Minerva Baumann told the NM Political Report via email Wednesday.

Lujan Grisham and her staff are set to begin interviewing Romero’s replacement presently, according to a press release.

Romero was confirmed by the New Mexico Senate in March 2023.

“I’m here for the long haul,” Romero said at the time.

Romero was the fourth Education Secretary under Lujan Grisham. He replaced Kurt Steinhaus, who retired in early 2023.

Romero is both an educator and son of an educator who served as Los Lunas Schools superintendent and as Deming Schools CEO.

The other four finalists to be NMSU president were:

Valerio Ferme, Ph.D., Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, University of Cincinnati

Brian Haynes, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, University of California, Riverside

Monica Lounsbery, Ph.D., Dean, College of Health and Human Services, California State University, Long Beach

Neil MacKinnon, Ph.D. Professor, School of Public Health, Immediate Past Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Augusta University

Note: This story was updated to include Michael Coleman’s statement from the governor’s office.