Free federal tax filing to be available to New Mexicans in 2025

The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday it is working with the Internal Revenue Service to launch the IRS Direct File program in New Mexico in time for the 2025 tax season. The program allows taxpayers to file their federal tax returns for free directly with the IRS. “We’re excited to start working […]

The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday it is working with the Internal Revenue Service to launch the IRS Direct File program in New Mexico in time for the 2025 tax season.

The program allows taxpayers to file their federal tax returns for free directly with the IRS.

“We’re excited to start working with the IRS to make sure taxpayers have this great new tool available to them when they’re ready to file next year,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a press release.

New Mexico taxpayers can already file their state income tax returns free by using TRD’s Taxpayer Access Point. Direct File is expected to make that process easier by allowing taxfilers to import their information from federal forms into their TAP return.

“This collaboration with the IRS will simplify the tax filing process for New Mexicans. The Direct File program empowers taxpayers with a free, reliable and efficient way to manage their federal and state tax filings,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in the press release.

Tax filers can still use commercial services or by paper, however, TRD encourages electronic filing if possible due to quicker processing and accuracy.