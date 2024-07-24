Luján, others, request info on OpenAI allegations

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico, joined other senators in a letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman following reports of safety and security issues at the artificial intelligence company. The letter states that the senators are concerned over the reports raising questions about OpenAI safety. “We seek additional information from OpenAI […]

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico, joined other senators in a letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman following reports of safety and security issues at the artificial intelligence company.

The letter states that the senators are concerned over the reports raising questions about OpenAI safety.

“We seek additional information from OpenAI about the steps that the company is taking to meet its public commitments on safety, how the company is internally evaluating its progress on those commitments, and on the company’s identification and mitigation of cybersecurity threats,” the letter states.

According to a report by The Washington Post, OpenAI workers sent a seven-page letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the company violated the Dodd-Frank Act and other SEC regulations including having “illegally restrictive non-disclosure agreements.”

“Given OpenAI’s position as a leading AI company, it is important that the public can trust in the safety and security of its systems,” the letter states. “This includes the integrity of the company’s governance structure and safety testing, its employment practices, its fidelity to its public promises and mission, and its cybersecurity policies. The voluntary commitments that you and other leading AI companies made with the White House last year were an important step towards building this trust.”

OpenAI has until Aug. 13 to provide information to Congress about the allegations as outlined in the letter.

In addition to Luján, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz, D-Hawai’i, Peter Welch, D-Vermont, Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Angus King, I-Maine.