  • August 8, 2024

New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

A new renewable energy manufacturing company announced plans to open up shop in Albuquerque, adding to a growing list of similar businesses coming to the state following both federal and state efforts. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Ebon Solar announced the move on Wednesday. Ebon Solar is a Delaware-based solar cell manufacturer. The new factory

  • Hannah Grover
New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

A new renewable energy manufacturing company announced plans to open up shop in Albuquerque, adding to a growing list of similar businesses coming to the state following both federal and state efforts.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Ebon Solar announced the move on Wednesday. Ebon Solar is a Delaware-based solar cell manufacturer. The new factory that will open in Albuquerque’s Mesa del Sol area represents a $942 million investment.

“Ebon Solar is proud to be an innovator in technologies that support renewable energy,” Ebon Solar CEO Judy Cai said in a press release. “The choice of Albuquerque for our investment aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation, and New Mexico offers abundant solar resources, favorable renewable energy policies, and a dedicated, skilled workforce. These factors enhance Ebon Solar’s capital investment and production capabilities and make the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and the State of New Mexico ideal partners as we integrate into the clean energy market.”   

The announcement came nearly a year after Maxeon Solar Technologies announced it would be opening a facility in the Mesa del Sol area. Albuquerque has also seen the growth of Array Technologies—a solar tracking system manufacturer—and, just south in Belen, Arcosa Wind Towers Inc. is manufacturing the towers that wind turbines rely upon.

The growth in renewable energy manufacturing follows the passage of federal legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to the announcement, Ebon Solar plans to build a 834,000 square foot factory and plans to bring more than 900 jobs to Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) played a key role in attracting the company to the city.

“We are bringing in more opportunities for our families in industries that will help us build a sustainable economy and a sustainable city,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “This means more high-paying jobs for locals as Albuquerque continues to become a leader in clean energy.”

Lujan Grisham touted the state’s education system as playing an important role in attracting businesses like Ebon Solar. 

“We have succeeded in making New Mexico a global center for advanced energy manufacturing,” she said in a press release. “Ebon Solar joins other leading companies in embracing New Mexico’s commitment to renewable energy, its talented, dedicated workforce, and the opportunities we provide for job training and tuition-free college.”    

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

