GOT A TIP?

  • August 12, 2024

Politics Newsletter: Delegation home as Congress in recess

Hello fellow political junkies! Both the U.S. House and Senate are in summer recess which means the members of Congress are holding events such as roundtables and tours in New Mexico. Events are planned for the next few weeks including events last week with Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Politics Newsletter: Delegation home as Congress in recess

Hello fellow political junkies!

Both the U.S. House and Senate are in summer recess which means the members of Congress are holding events such as roundtables and tours in New Mexico.

Events are planned for the next few weeks including events last week with Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, visiting Carlsbad and Hobbs.

Vasquez went to Carlsbad where, aside from visiting Carlsbad Caverns for its 100th anniversary, he held an energy workers roundtable.

“I will always support the jobs and health of energy workers and the communities that drive the energy economy in New Mexico over the corporate CEOs who rake in millions and don’t even live in our state,” Vasquez said in a press release. “Meeting with Somos Un Pueblo Unido and hearing how the Southeast New Mexico College is providing job training opportunities to keep families in their communities like Carlsbad and Hobbs is how we come together to find ways to support our workers.”

Vasquez also visited the Hispano Chamber of Commerce in Hobbs where he spoke to chamber members about economic and workforce development in oil and gas country, the press release.

Members of the congressional delegation have events planned across the state this week including in Las Cruces, Santa Teresa Port of Entry, Ruidoso and Albuquerque.

Want to get the full version of our weekly politics newsletter in your inbox? Sign up here. This week it includes news on the state Office of Housing and information on upcoming interim meetings. It’s free!

Election 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris announced her running mate will be Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. Our own Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was apparently on the short list of vice presidential contenders for the Democratic ticket in November. 

For more information about that read my story here. For more coverage of Harris being named the presumptive Democratic nominee in the wake of President Joe Biden leaving the race see NM Political Report stories here, here, here and here.

This is yet another chapter in the strangeness that this election cycle has produced. 

Other odd moments include former President Donald Trump getting shot at during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally that left two people dead including the shooter. 

Both of those happened in the space of two weeks in July. 

So far, August has been relatively quiet; I guess everyone is taking a break to watch the Olympics, preparing for their children to go back to school or reading 1930s dystopian novels. 

It is still summer, after all. 

However, Oct. 7 is right around the corner which means early/absentee voting begins. 

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org. The Election Results 2024 will be posted to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office website after polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. It currently lists the 2024 primary results.

Meanwhile on the Hill

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat from New Mexico, introduced the Telehealth Access for Tribal Communities Act of 2024, which seeks to protect access to essential healthcare services through audio-only telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries in tribal communities. 

“Not everyone has access to Zoom or the internet. Indeed, the folks most in need of healthcare services don’t. Access to healthcare should not be determined by zip code or internet speed,” Leger Fernández said in a press release. “For many tribal communities, audio-only telehealth services are a lifeline, providing vital access to medical professionals without the burden of travel. While audio-only telehealth should not be the only way to access healthcare services, it should be protected for those who may not have other options. The Telehealth Access for Tribal Communities Act will ensure that our elders, families, and those living in remote areas continue to receive the care they need.”

The bill seeks to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency provision that allows audio-only telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries receiving care through Indian health programs or urban Indian organizations beyond 2024. This provision addresses the persistent challenge of access to healthcare in Indian Country where many residents face long drives to see a medical professional and millions don’t have access to reliable high-speed internet.

As the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expired in May 2023, IHS patients used audio only services 60 percent of the time and video 39 percent of the time.

Also:

  • On Aug. 5, Rep. Gabe Vasquez introduced H.R. 9301, the New Mexico Rural Veteran Health Care Access Act, aimed at improving health care access for rural veterans in Otero and Eddy Counties.
  • Sen. Martin Heinrich announced the bipartisan Senate Appropriations Committee passage of the Fiscal Year 2025 Defense, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, and Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bills. With Committee approval of these bills, Heinrich secured support for over $79 million for New Mexico, including over $39 million in congressionally-directed spending for 55 local projects between these bills and their House-companions. This is on top of the $221.4 million already included in other Committee-passed FY25 Appropriations bills. For more information visit here.
  • U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, alongside 17 of their Senate colleagues, wrote a letter urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner to rely on scientific evidence and data as the FDA considers approval of MDMA-Assisted Therapy to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. MDMA-AT could help address the mental and behavioral crisis, especially among American veterans. The letter can be read in its entirety here.

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

PRC approves new reliability metrics rule

State regulators unanimously approved a new rule on Thursday that will lead to more standardized reporting of reliability metrics by investor-owned utilities. Under the…
New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

New solar cell manufacturing factory will bring 900 jobs to Albuquerque

A new renewable energy manufacturing company announced plans to open up shop in Albuquerque, adding to a growing list of similar businesses coming to…
Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

Wildlife refuge expansion reignites land conservation debate in eastern New Mexico

A plan to expand a national wildlife refuge near the Texas and New Mexico state line has drawn backlash from some Republicans who say…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Social media bans could deny teenagers mental health help

Social media bans could deny teenagers mental health help

By Daniel Chang, KFF Health News Social media’s effects on the mental health of young people are not well understood. That hasn’t stopped Congress,…
Española begins clearing homeless encampment

Española begins clearing homeless encampment

by Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico Six months ago, Española officials moved roughly 30 unhoused people into an encampment on a city-owned lot beside…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report