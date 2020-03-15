The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/15/20 edition)

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Saturday an additional three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The new cases bring New Mexico’s total to 13. According to the DOH, the three new cases include a woman and a man, both in their 60s and both from Sandoval County, and a woman in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The announcement did not include specifics of whether the three new cases were contracted through travel. Here is a break-down of all confirmed cases so far. ​Bernalillo County: 6​Sandoval County: 2​Santa Fe County: 3​Socorro County: 2 The DOH said it was investigating contacts with the new cases. All presumptive positive cases are sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.