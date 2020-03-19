The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/19/20 edition)

One week after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a public health emergency, she announced further planned restrictions including the closure of all restaurants, bars and eateries to in-person dining, beginning March 19, and lasting until April 10. They will only be allowed to provide takeout or home delivery. Related: State announces five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 28 The governor said that the orders do not rise to the “shelter in place” order like in New York City or the San Francisco area.