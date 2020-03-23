The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/23/20 edition)

Note: This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico from the previous day is available in a daily email. Sign up here. The same post will also appear on our website each morning.
- Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19, the state of New Mexico reported on Sunday. That brings the total to 65 people.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the economic changes already hitting New Mexico as a result of COVID-19. And, like so many things, it’s hitting those at the lowest end of the economic spectrum hardest.
- Parents are having a tough time after becoming de facto homeschool teachers for their kids while public schools are closed for at least three weeks. The Associated Press also wrote a story on this.
- While hospitals and other medical facilities around the country are running out of personal protection equipment, including masks, some crafters are taking it upon themselves to sew masks to help out. Meanwhile, the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association have called on President Donald Trump to use the Defense Protection Act to compel companies to increase the production of masks and other important equipment.
- U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is currently self-isolating because he came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, spoke to KSFR about the pandemic.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller will host a telephone town hall on Monday afternoon at 12:30 to answer questions from residents. To register to call-in, the city says to go to cabq.gov/townhall.
- Every aspect of life has changed in the past couple of weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Campaigning is no exception, which the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported on how panic buying is not only emptying grocery store shelves, but it’s impacting food banks. A spokeswoman for Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque said since there’s less excess groceries for them to pick up, that means less food for the food bank. Roadrunner Food Bank provides food throughout the state.
And the spokeswoman notes that monetary donations are most needed; they’re holding onto food donations for weeks to make sure COVID-19 isn’t still alive on packaging, plus money gives them more flexibility.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News has a list of places offering takeout and delivery in the city.
- Public meetings in San Juan County are altering how they’re conducted in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. See the Farmington Daily Times for details.
- Details on Presbyterian moving its COVID-19 drive-up testing form the Westside to Balloon Fiesta Park are available on Presbyterian’s Facebook page. The healthcare provider says to call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453 before going to the testing.
- The Bernalillo County detox center is also changing the way things are done, like many other places. KOB-TV reported on it.
- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s office announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Paul is in quarantine. Two members of the House have tested positive and many others have self-isolated after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19—including New Mexico U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Luján and Xochitl Torres Small.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican looked at how homeless shelters are addressing COVID-19.
- A Republican-led $2 trillion economic rescue effort failed in the U.S. Senate, with Democrats saying it was too focused on corporate giveaways and not enough on helping workers. Both Democratic U.S. Senators voted against it.
- Milan Simonich says it’s time to shut down civil courts.
- The Santa Fe locally owned grocery store Kaune’s got a look from the Santa Fe New Mexican and how they’re helping with the COVID-19 outbreak.