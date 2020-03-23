The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/23/20 edition)

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Sunday eight new positive tests for COVID-19, including the first in San Juan County, a male in his 50s. The eight cases were two in Bernalillo County (a female in her 60s and a male in his 30s), two in Doña Ana County (a female in her 50s and a female in her 20s), two in Santa Fe County (a male in his 30s and a male in his 40s), and a 9-year-old male in McKinley County.