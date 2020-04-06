The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/6/20 edition)

Note: This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The New Mexico Department of Health announced one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the amount in New Mexico to 12. The state also announced 81 new positive cases, for a total of 624 New Mexicans who have tested positive to 624. See our story, with more details, here.
- Sandoval County saw a big jump in cases, but the DOH didn’t say whether it’s in Rio Rancho, one of the state’s most populous cities, or in the rural areas, reported the Santa Fe New Mexican.
- The Navajo Nation announced another person died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 14. And with another 33 cases since Saturday, there are now 354 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. Of those, 69 are located in New Mexico; the New Mexico number is an increase of 15 over the amount announced on Saturday.
- The Silver City Daily Press reported that there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Chino Mine in Grant County. The paper, citing “several sources with close ties to the workers” said the staff “repeatedly asked management to send the man home because he was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.”
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about how school buses are delivering meals in rural areas. The paper also looked at how an organization is looking to connect food banks to local farms.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about adjustments organizations that serve those who are confined to their homes, whether by an illness, old age or disability, are making during a time of social distancing.
- No surprise, but the City of Santa Fe extended its closures into May.
- The Daily Lobo wrote about the clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatments at UNM Hospital.
- Lovelace and Presbyterian are allowing all employees who come into contact with patients to wear masks.
- The Associated Press wrote about PBS stations in the state helping out by broadcasting class lessons for distance learning.
- The Albuquerque City Council will hold its Monday meeting online through a Zoom video conference.
- Businesses like hairstylists and barbers or other similar companies that depend on personal contact are shut down.
- President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for New Mexico over COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced. This allows more federal relief funds to flow into the state.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about how bike shops are dealing with the shutdown; last week, the state said they are deemed essential for repairs to commuters.
- Some business owners believe that their businesses are targets for criminals during the COVID-19 shutdowns, since no one will be at the locations.
- The Albuquerque Fire Department said an anonymous benefactor donated PPE.
- Monastery Lake Open Gate near Pecos and Seven Springs Brood Pond in the Jemez Mountains are closed.
- AMP Concerts has canceled or postponed at least 50 concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are showing some concerts online on Saturday nights.