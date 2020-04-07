The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/7/20 edition)

It’s been just six months since the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, was documented in China. In that time, the microscopic organism has infected over 1.3 million people around the world and brought the globe’s largest economies to the brink of recession.

As the disease COVID-19, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, spread across the world, scientists have scrambled to learn as much as they can about the new virus in hopes of developing vaccines and bring the outbreak under control.